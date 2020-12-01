Apple Highlights PPE Donations to Zambia in Fight Against COVID-19 and HIV

Apple has published a feature highlighting its PPE donations to Zambia and how it has been redirecting PRODUCT(RED) proceeds to help the Global Fund's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and HIV in sub-saharan Africa.

This year, COVID-19 drastically changed the landscape of healthcare, and the Global Fund, which coordinates these shipments to help fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, had to react quickly to respond to this second pandemic. It established the COVID-19 Response Mechanism, which is adapting existing Global Fund programs so that people receiving lifesaving treatments, including lifelong antiretroviral therapy, can continue to do so safely. Apple began working with (RED) in 2006 and has launched dozens of products and accessories through the campaign, including the latest iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (PRODUCT)RED models. As a result of those sales, Apple and its customers have raised almost $250 million toward the Global Fund’s efforts in sub-Saharan Africa. As COVID-19 spread across the world, Apple redirected (PRODUCT)RED proceeds toward the Response Mechanism and will continue to do so until June 30, 2021. Apple also donated millions of units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health in Zambia. That includes both surgical face masks Apple sourced from its supply chain as well as face shields designed and produced by Apple.



The article highlights the impact that the PPE provision has made in cutting the transmission of coronavirus infections among patients at HIV clinics in Zambia. COVID-19 disproportionately kills people with preexisting conditions, meaning patients have been afraid to go to health facilities for their daily antiretrovirals (ARVs), supplied through the Global Fund. PPE provision has physically and mentally helped protect both workers and patients, allowing the fight against HIV/AIDs and coronavirus to continue.

Zambia has seen significant progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS over the last two decades. In 2003, 61,000 Zambians were dying from AIDS-related illnesses every year. Because of the work of the Global Fund, in partnership with the government of Zambia and healthcare providers, AIDS-related deaths have declined by over 70 percent and new infections have been cut in half since their peak. The Global Fund also supports a larger goal that’s spearheaded by the United Nations: End the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

Apple's newsroom feature includes more information, pictures, and video covering the work of the Global Fund in sub-Saharan Africa.