$6.6 Million Worth of Apple Products Stolen on M1 Highway in the UK

Almost seven million dollars worth of Apple products have been dramatically stolen from a truck in the UK, Northamptonshire Police reports.

A truck driver and security guard were transporting a large number of Apple devices in cargo before being accosted by thieves. The incident took place at around 8pm on Tuesday, November 10, on a slip road off the M1 highway, where the driver and security guard were targeted and tied up.

In what appears to be a carefully planned heist, the truck was driven to Crick in Northamptonshire, where the thieves transferred the trailer to an awaiting truck, and left the original truck driver and security guard behind.

The truck was later found in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, where it is believed the thieves transferred a total of 48 pallets of Apple products onto a third vehicle and escaped.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses and individuals who have been offered Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances or for suspiciously low prices.