When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod Mini in Every Time Zone

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the HomePod mini are set to begin on Friday, November 6 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is the launch time that Apple has been using since last year.



Apple is planning to make the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously, so we've made a guide to let MacRumors readers know when pre-orders will in their country. Pre-orders are launching in more than 50 countries and regions.

Honolulu, Hawaii -- 3:00 a.m. HST

Anchorage, Alaska -- 4:00 a.m. AKST

Cupertino, California -- 5:00 a.m. PST

Phoenix, Arizona -- 6:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada -- 5:00 a.m. PST

Denver, Colorado -- 6:00 a.m. MST

Dallas, Texas -- 7:00 a.m. CST

New York, New York -- 8:00 a.m. EST

Toronto, Canada -- 8:00 a.m. EST

Halifax, Canada -- 9:00 a.m. AST

London, United Kingdom -- 1:00 p.m. GMT

Berlin, Germany -- 2:00 p.m. CET

Paris, France -- 2:00 p.m. CET

Moscow, Russia -- 4:00 p.m. MSK

Helsinki, Finland -- 3:00 p.m. EET

Istanbul, Turkey -- 4:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 5:00 p.m. GST

Shanghai, China -- 9:00 p.m. CST

Singapore -- 9:00 p.m. SGT

Perth, Australia -- 9:00 p.m. AWST

Hong Kong -- 9:00 p.m. HKT

Tokyo, Japan -- 10:00 p.m. JST

Brisbane, Australia -- 11:00 p.m. AEST

Adelaide, Australia -- 11:30 p.m. ACDT

Sydney, Australia -- 12:00 a.m. AEDT next day

Auckland, New Zealand -- 2:00 a.m. NZDT next day

While ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and Pro Max pre-orders are launching in more than 50 countries and regions on November 6, certain countries, such as Colombia and Malaysia won't be able to pre-order until November 13. Customers in Brazil, South Korea, and more than 25 other countries and regions will be able to order the new devices on November 20, and customers in Thailand will be able to purchase them on November 27.

Those hoping to get a device on launch day should make sure to pre-order right away, as there's no word on how much available supply Apple will have and the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro models sold out quickly. Make sure to double check the time and date that pre-orders will be available in your country by visiting your country's Apple Store page.

Following pre-orders on November 6, the first ‌‌iPhone 12‌ mini‌ and 12 Pro Max shipments will arrive to customers on Friday, November 13.

Pricing on the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ mini starts at $729, though many U.S. carriers are offering a $30 discount that drops the price to Apple's advertised $699 price point. Pricing on the ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ starts at $1099. Device payment plans are available through carriers, Apple Card Monthly Installments and Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program, plus device trade-ins are available.

‌HomePod mini‌ pre-orders are launching in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US, and the ‌HomePod mini‌ will be arriving to customers the week of November 16. Apple is also making ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max and ‌iPhone 12‌ mini cases available, as well as Leather Cases for all ‌iPhone‌ models.