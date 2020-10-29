Apple's Services Revenue Hits New All-Time High of $14.5 Billion in Q4 2020

Apple's services category, which includes iTunes, the App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and more, continues to see major growth each quarter.



According to today's earnings report covering the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 (third calendar quarter), Apple's services segment brought in $14.5 billion, up from $12.5 billion in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019.

Over the course of the last fiscal year, services earned $53.8 billion, up from $46.3 billion in fiscal 2019.

Apple's number of paid accounts reached a new all time high with double digit growth, and paid subscriptions grew more than 35 million compared to last quarter. Apple now has 585 million paid subscribers, up 135 million from a year ago.

Apple has plans to add to its services offerings, with new products coming as soon as tomorrow. Apple One will offer bundles of services like ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple Arcade‌, and ‌Apple TV‌+ at reduced prices, while Fitness+ is a new $9.99 per month service that will provide guided workouts to Apple Watch users.

Apple One is launching on Friday, October 30, and Apple Fitness+ is launching later this quarter.