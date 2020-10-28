Guides
Mujjo Debuts New Range of Leather Cases for iPhone 12 Series

by

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 12, it also announced a range of new cases, including a leather case with MagSafe that won't be available until Friday, November 6. If you're hankering after a leather case for your ‌iPhone 12‌ but have no intention of using MagSafe, which incidentally can cause cosmetic damage to leather, Dutch accessory maker Mujjo recently announced its latest leather case range via press release.

After some delay, the new ‌iPhone 12‌ line-up is finally here, and with no leather cases available from Apple, it's a good thing we're here for you. Our new range of cases have been updated to match the flat, angular (and pretty smart) edges while subtle curves still assert themselves in the corners – and they look great. In fact, the new contours complement our well-known clean designs and work particularly well with the sharp stitching lines found on our wallet cases.

The cases are made of full-grain, vegetable tanned leather and lined with Japanese microfiber that has a satin finish. The camera opening and mute button feature a chamfer that curves inwards, and the volume and power buttons are covered in leather that has a responsive design. There's also a 1mm bezel around the edges of the screen to protect it from harsh surfaces.

The new cases are available in Low-key Black, Signature Tan, Monaco Blue, and Slate Green. In addition, Mujjo offers slimline wallet versions of its cases, allowing you to carry cards, bank notes, and similar items on the back of the case.

Compatible with ‌iPhone 12‌ mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, the cases start at $44.90, ranging up to $54.90, and are available from the Mujjo website, which offers worldwide shipping. For more ‌iPhone 12‌ case options, be sure to check out our dedicated buyer's guide.

Avatar
Dino F
25 minutes ago at 06:21 am
I would 100% recommend people do NOT buy a Mujjo case as the actual product's buttons are NOT the same as the photos suggest :



....and yes these are my own pics.







Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Dwalls90
1 hour ago at 05:46 am


No mag safe? Better get back to the drawing board, Mujjo.

Not sure that I would want to use MagSafe given Apple declared it will leave a ring even on its own (unreleased) leather cases.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
moogles
58 minutes ago at 05:48 am
Those buttons look very mushy :/

One of the best things about Apple's leather cases are those metal tactile buttons, makes a huge difference
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
VermontsFinest
1 hour ago at 05:37 am
No mag safe? Better get back to the drawing board, Mujjo.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
warp9
13 minutes ago at 06:33 am


I would 100% recommend people do NOT buy a Mujjo case as the actual product's buttons are NOT the same as the photos suggest

Thanks, I was afraid of this. Another lousy cheap case pretending not to be.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Piggie
47 minutes ago at 05:59 am
I still do worry about how very clever people who design these things actually think about security
And I mean not only case makes such as this but Apple as well.

It's as if they need to employ a "Common Sense" person to make them stop and think.

Why would you EVER want your Credit of other cards hanging on the back of a case?
So when you turn your phone around and notice, oh, the cards gone.
Did it fall out somewhere? What happened? Might someone have took it?
I don't know. I never noticed it as it's on the back.

I mean come on really. Sure it's a neat and tidy concept, but in the real day to day world it's a bad idea.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
