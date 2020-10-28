Mujjo Debuts New Range of Leather Cases for iPhone 12 Series

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 12, it also announced a range of new cases, including a leather case with MagSafe that won't be available until Friday, November 6. If you're hankering after a leather case for your ‌iPhone 12‌ but have no intention of using MagSafe, which incidentally can cause cosmetic damage to leather, Dutch accessory maker Mujjo recently announced its latest leather case range via press release.

After some delay, the new ‌iPhone 12‌ line-up is finally here, and with no leather cases available from Apple, it's a good thing we're here for you. Our new range of cases have been updated to match the flat, angular (and pretty smart) edges while subtle curves still assert themselves in the corners – and they look great. In fact, the new contours complement our well-known clean designs and work particularly well with the sharp stitching lines found on our wallet cases.

The cases are made of full-grain, vegetable tanned leather and lined with Japanese microfiber that has a satin finish. The camera opening and mute button feature a chamfer that curves inwards, and the volume and power buttons are covered in leather that has a responsive design. There's also a 1mm bezel around the edges of the screen to protect it from harsh surfaces.

The new cases are available in Low-key Black, Signature Tan, Monaco Blue, and Slate Green. In addition, Mujjo offers slimline wallet versions of its cases, allowing you to carry cards, bank notes, and similar items on the back of the case.

Compatible with ‌iPhone 12‌ mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, the cases start at $44.90, ranging up to $54.90, and are available from the Mujjo website, which offers worldwide shipping. For more ‌iPhone 12‌ case options, be sure to check out our dedicated buyer's guide.