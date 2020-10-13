Eight Unreleased Mac Models Appear in Regulatory Filings

Eight unreleased Macs have appeared in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filings, alongside a large number of iOS devices, as spotted by AppleInsider.

Three of the Macs have appeared in EEC filings before, including model A2147, A2158, and A2182, while five of them are entirely new to the database. The three that appeared previously were originally listed as running macOS Catalina, but under the new filing they are said to be running macOS Big Sur.

All of the 39 iOS devices listed were previously filed as running iOS 13, but have been refiled for iOS 14. These models are probably the full iPhone 12 lineup, and the large number of devices in the filing may be explained by the range of storage and color options.

The unreleased Mac models are likely to be Macs with Apple Silicon. Following the announcement of Apple Silicon at WWDC earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the first ‌Apple Silicon‌ Macs would be arriving before the end of 2020. New Macs are not expected to appear at today's "Hi, Speed" event, however. Instead, it now looks more likely that they will be unveiled in November.