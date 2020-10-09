Bloomberg: First Mac With Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November

Apple is set to host its next event on Tuesday, October 13, where it is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup and more, but those waiting for the first Apple Silicon Mac may have to be patient for a little bit longer.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that the first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor will be announced as part of "another launch" in November. Gurman said this Mac will be a notebook, but rumors have conflicted on whether it will be a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, a new MacBook Air, or a revived 12-inch MacBook.

Gurman previously said the first Apple Silicon Mac would be announced "by" November, but today's wording narrows this down to "in" November, making it unlikely that we will be hearing about Apple Silicon Macs at next week's Apple event.

During its WWDC keynote in June, Apple announced that it will be switching from Intel to its own custom-designed processors for Macs starting later this year, promising industry-leading performance per watt. At the time, Apple said that it plans to ship the first Mac with Apple Silicon by the end of the year and complete the transition in about two years.

Apple Silicon processors are based on Arm architecture, meaning that future Macs will be able to run thousands of iPhone and iPad apps without any recompilation. These apps will be distributed through the Mac App Store, unless a developer opts out.