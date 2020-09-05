Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Top Stories: Late October Apple Event?, iPhone 12 Pro in Dark Blue, 12-Inch MacBook With A14X Chip

by

Normally we'd be zeroed in on Apple's annual iPhone event at this time, but with things still up in the air this year, rumors are flying fast and furious about what new products will be launching and when we'll see them.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

It certainly looks like Apple has a long list of products that could launch before the end of the year, so check out our video above and read on below for all of the latest rumors!

Report: iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Smaller HomePod, and Over-Ear AirPods Launching This Fall

The calendar has turned to September, which means new Apple products should be on the horizon! While the exact timing of announcements might end up being different than usual due to the pandemic, new products expected at some point this fall include iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 models, a 10.8-inch iPad Air with an edge-to-edge display like the iPad Pro, a smaller HomePod, over-ear AirPods headphones, and potentially even a new Apple TV and item tracking AirTags.


Japanese blog Mac Otakara this week reported that Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 models at a (presumably virtual) event in the second half of October. This rumor is supported by a reliable leaker who said Series 6 models won't be announced in September.

iPhone 12 Pro Expected to Come in 'Dark Blue' Color Option

A pair of reports this week claimed that Apple plans to make its iPhone 12 Pro models available in an all-new Dark Blue color that would replace the Midnight Green finish offered for iPhone 11 Pro models.


As with the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to feature a flat-edged stainless steel frame, while sticking with frosted glass on the back. As seen in leaked photos this week, the devices are also expected to feature a LiDAR Scanner next to the triple-lens rear camera system, which should pave the way for improved augmented reality experiences within supported apps.

While all iPhone 12 models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, a report this week claimed that only the highest-end 6.7-inch model might get the fastest version of 5G known as mmWave.

iOS 13.7 Released With 'Exposure Notifications Express'

Apple this week released iOS 13.7 with support for a new feature called "Exposure Notifications Express," which allows users to enable COVID-19 Exposure Notifications without downloading their public health authority's app in participating regions.


Apple said that Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. will soon be adopting Exposure Notifications Express, and more U.S. states could follow in the future. Keep in mind that the Exposure Notifications system as a whole still functions on an opt-in basis, with a toggle switch located in the Settings app.

Apple this week also seeded the seventh developer betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 (we've rounded up everything new), watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, as well as the sixth beta of macOS Big Sur.

Super-Lightweight 12-Inch MacBook With Apple Silicon Rumored to Launch This Year

During its WWDC keynote in June, Apple announced that it will be switching to its own custom-designed processors for Macs starting later this year. These machines will be known as Apple Silicon Macs.


The China Times this week reported that one of the first Apple Silicon Macs will be a lightweight 12-inch MacBook with an A14X chip and up to 20 hours of battery life. The report claims the notebook will launch by the end of 2020.

The same report also mentioned that Apple is developing its own custom GPUs for at least some Apple Silicon Macs, supposedly including a new iMac that will launch in the second half of 2021. Apple said that it expects to finish transitioning its entire Mac lineup to Apple Silicon within around two years.

Apple Watch Series 6 Rumors: Blood Oxygen Tracking, Performance Improvements, Faster Wi-Fi, and More

While the Apple Watch Series 5 was a relatively minor refresh, this year's Series 6 models could pack several new features, such as blood oxygen monitoring and faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds.


We've put together a video with everything you can expect from Apple Watch Series 6 models, and for more details, make sure to check out our roundup.

Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app.


‌AirTags‌ are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various versions of iOS since early 2019, but it looks like ‌AirTags‌ may finally be ready to launch, coming alongside new iPhones this fall, so we took a look at what we know so far about them.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Stories

AirTags, iPhone 12, and Apple Watch Series 6 Announcements Rumored for Event Coming in Second Half of October [Updated]

Monday August 31, 2020 11:07 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold an event in the latter half of October that will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6, and long-rumored AirTags, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara. Citing rumors from "Chinese suppliers," Mac Otakara suggests that Apple initially planned to release the AirTags around the same time that the 2020 iPhone SE was launched,...
Read Full Article175 comments

Bloomberg: Apple Launching iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio This Fall

Monday August 31, 2020 11:09 pm PDT by
Apple has a number of products in the works that are set to debut this fall, and this evening, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu shared details on Apple's launch plans, reiterating many of the rumors that we've previously heard about the upcoming product lineup. There are four new iPhones in the works in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes, with Apple planning to stagger the iPhone launches. The ...
Read Full Article99 comments

Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect

Thursday September 3, 2020 1:02 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. AirTags are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various...
Read Full Article206 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 7: Dark Mode Rainbow Wallpapers, App Library Tweaks

Thursday September 3, 2020 11:37 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the seventh betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining the features included in the software. As the beta testing period progresses, changes get smaller and less notable, but the seventh beta still has a few new features that are worth mentioning, such as dark mode options for some wallpapers. We've listed what's new in the...
Read Full Article103 comments

Proven Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Models Won't Be Announced in September

Wednesday September 2, 2020 7:47 am PDT by
While new iPhone and Apple Watch models are typically unveiled on stage at a September event, 2020 has been anything but an ordinary year, so there is a good chance that Apple's fall product announcements will deviate from the norm at least slightly. At the very least, it is unlikely that Apple will hold an in-person iPhone event this year, unless it were limited to a small group of...
Read Full Article132 comments

iOS 13.7 Now Available With Support for Exposure Notifications Express

Tuesday September 1, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 13.7, a major update that comes more than a month after the release of iOS 13.6. iOS 13.7 is an update that's being introduced to roll out a new Exposure Notifications System that does not require an app to be downloaded for the feature to be turned on. The iOS 13.7 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, ...
Read Full Article115 comments

Intel Announces 11th-Generation Tiger Lake Chips as Apple Plans Transition to Arm-Based Apple Silicon

Wednesday September 2, 2020 9:50 am PDT by
Intel today announced the launch of its new 11th-generation Tiger Lake chips that are designed for use in laptops. The new chips included integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, PCIe Gen 4, and WiFi 6 support. Intel is calling the Tiger Lake chips, which are built on a 10-nanometer "SuperFin" process, the world's best processor for thin and light laptops. Tiger Lake chips offer...
Read Full Article305 comments

Only High-End 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 Pro Max Said to Get mmWave 5G

Thursday September 3, 2020 9:40 am PDT by
Apple is set to introduce 5G technology in its 2020 iPhone lineup, but there are two kinds of 5G -- mmWave, which is the fastest, and sub-6GHz, which is slower but more widespread -- and there is mixed information on the spectrums the 2020 iPhones will support. The fastest mmWave 5G could be limited to Apple's iPhone 12 Pro lineup, and a new report from Fast Company suggests that mmWave...
Read Full Article209 comments

Apple Releases Seventh Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Thursday September 3, 2020 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the seventh betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, a little over one week after seeding the sixth betas and over two months after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote. Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center. iOS 14 introduces a...
Read Full Article56 comments

Images of Apple Watch Prototype in iPod Nano-Style Security Case Shared Online

Friday September 4, 2020 7:12 am PDT by
Images of what appears to be an original Apple Watch prototype in its security case have been shared online by Twitter user @AppleDemoYT. The photos show a prototype stainless steel Apple Watch concealed within a silicone security case, marked with a redacted serial number. Apple usually transports its prototype and testing units in thick protective cases that are intended to mislead and...
Read Full Article17 comments