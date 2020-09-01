Dark Blue Color Option Expected to Replace Midnight Green for iPhone 12 Pro

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu yesterday shared several details about new Apple products that are expected later this year, including four new iPhone 12 models with OLED displays, flat-edged designs, and 5G support.

Concept by EverythingApplePro

The report also corroborated a rumor that Apple plans to introduce a new dark blue color option for iPhone 12 Pro models to replace the Midnight Green finish offered for iPhone 11 Pro models. The dark blue color option was mentioned by leaker Max Weinbach back in January and also in a DigiTimes report earlier this week.

iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to feature a flat-edged stainless steel frame, similar to recent iPad Pro models, while sticking with frosted glass on the back.

Rumors suggest that there will be two sizes of the iPhone 12 Pro, including one with a 6.1-inch display and another with a 6.7-inch display, the latter of which would be the largest iPhone ever. By comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays, respectively. The devices are expected to be introduced in October.