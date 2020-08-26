Deals: AirPods With Wired Charging Case Return to Low Price of $129.00 on Amazon ($30 Off)

Today you can get the AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) for $129.00, down from $159.00 on Amazon. This is about $1 shy of the lowest price that we've ever tracked for a new pair of Apple's regular AirPods, and it's currently the best price online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These AirPods include the Wired Charging Case, meaning they don't support Qi wireless charging and will need to be charged using a Lightning cable. However, the headphones do support other typical AirPods features, like "Hey Siri" and quick connection to Apple devices using the Apple H1 chip.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. Other sales this week include deals on AirPods Pro at Amazon and B&H Photo, where the noise-cancelling headphones are available for $219.99.