AirPods Assembler Luxshare Acquiring iPhone Assembly Plant in China

Apple supplier Luxshare Precision has reached an agreement with fellow manufacturing company Wistron to purchase one of its iPhone assembly plants in the Chinese city of Kushan, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.



Earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned the possibility of Luxshare pushing into the iPhone assembly business, starting with older models. Luxshare first entered the Apple supply chain in 2013, making cables and connectors for the company, and it has since become involved with assembly of AirPods and the Apple Watch.

Wistron has been an iPhone manufacturer itself since 2015, with plants in China and India. The report claims that Apple has asked Wistron to share some of its iPhone production expertise with Luxshare as part of the deal.

In other supply chain news, one of Apple's largest manufacturing partners Pegatron is expanding operations to India, according to The Economic Times.