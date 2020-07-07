iPhone 12 Sizes Compared with iPhone SE, 7, 8, SE 2, X, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Apple is planning on launching the iPhone 12 this fall which is rumored to be coming in 3 different sizes: 5.4", 6.1" and 6.7". The middle size (6.1") matches up with the currently shipping iPhone 11, but the other two sizes will be entirely new.

Over the weekend, there was some excitement about how well the new 5.4" ‌iPhone 12‌ compares to the original iPhone SE. Those who have been hoping for a smaller iPhone see the 5.4" model as possible successor to the original ‌iPhone SE‌ in terms of one handed use.

Click on image for full-resolution

We were able to obtain ‌iPhone 12‌ dummy models that have been circulating in China. The models are based on leaked schematics of the upcoming ‌iPhone 12‌ and so are believed to represent the sizes of the new devices.

Click on image for full-resolution

We took photos of the models alongside our existing ‌iPhone‌ models to composite this image which shows the relative sizes of various iPhones. Note: the iPhone 11 Pro is essentially equivalent to the ‌iPhone‌ X in size, and the iPhone XR is the same size as the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 6.1" ‌iPhone 12‌.