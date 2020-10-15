When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in Every Time Zone

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are set to kick off on Friday, October 16 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is a new launch time that Apple adopted as of last year.



Apple is planning to make the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously, so we've made a guide to let MacRumors readers know when pre-orders will in their country. Pre-orders are launching in more than 35 countries and regions on October 16, but in some regions such as India and South Korea, pre-orders won't take place until October 23, so double check your country page to make sure your pre-orders are on October 16.

Honolulu, Hawaii — 2:00 a.m. HST

Anchorage, Alaska — 4:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California — 5:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona — 5:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada — 5:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado — 6:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas — 7:00 a.m. CDT

New York, New York — 8:00 a.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada — 8:00 a.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada — 9:00 a.m. ADT

London, United Kingdom — 1:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany — 2:00 p.m. CEST

Paris, France — 2:00 p.m. CEST

Moscow, Russia — 3:00 p.m. MSK

Helsinki, Finland — 3:00 p.m. EEST

Istanbul, Turkey — 3:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 4:00 p.m. GST

Shanghai, China — 8:00 p.m.

Singapore — 8:00 p.m.

Perth, Australia — 8:00 p.m.

Hong Kong — 8:00 p.m.

Tokyo, Japan — 9:00 p.m.

Adelaide, Australia — 10:30 p.m.

Sydney, Australia — 11:00 p.m.

Auckland, New Zealand — 1:00 a.m. NZDT next day

Following pre-orders on October 16, the first ‌iPhone‌ 12 and 12 Pro shipments will arrive to customers on Friday, October 23, though in some countries such as India and South Korea, the new iPhones will be available on Friday, October 30.

Pre-orders will only be available for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone‌ 12 and the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌. The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max and the ‌iPhone‌ 12 mini will be available for pre-order on Friday, November 6, and will be launching on Friday, November 13.

Those hoping to get a device on launch day should make sure to pre-order right away, as there's no word on how much available supply Apple will have. Preliminary reports suggest demand is high and supply is low, with pre-orders from telecoms in Taiwan selling out in under an hour.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone‌ 12 starts at $829, though many U.S. carriers are offering a $30 discount that drops the price to Apple's advertised $799 price point. Pricing on the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ starts at $999. Device payment plans are available through carriers, Apple Card Monthly Installments and Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program, plus device trade-ins are available.