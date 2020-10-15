When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in Every Time Zone
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are set to kick off on Friday, October 16 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is a new launch time that Apple adopted as of last year.
Apple is planning to make the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously, so we've made a guide to let MacRumors readers know when pre-orders will in their country. Pre-orders are launching in more than 35 countries and regions on October 16, but in some regions such as India and South Korea, pre-orders won't take place until October 23, so double check your country page to make sure your pre-orders are on October 16.
- Honolulu, Hawaii — 2:00 a.m. HST
- Anchorage, Alaska — 4:00 a.m. AKDT
- Cupertino, California — 5:00 a.m. PDT
- Phoenix, Arizona — 5:00 a.m. MST
- Vancouver, Canada — 5:00 a.m. PDT
- Denver, Colorado — 6:00 a.m. MDT
- Dallas, Texas — 7:00 a.m. CDT
- New York, New York — 8:00 a.m. EDT
- Toronto, Canada — 8:00 a.m. EDT
- Halifax, Canada — 9:00 a.m. ADT
- London, United Kingdom — 1:00 p.m. BST
- Berlin, Germany — 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Paris, France — 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Moscow, Russia — 3:00 p.m. MSK
- Helsinki, Finland — 3:00 p.m. EEST
- Istanbul, Turkey — 3:00 p.m. TRT
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 4:00 p.m. GST
- Shanghai, China — 8:00 p.m.
- Singapore — 8:00 p.m.
- Perth, Australia — 8:00 p.m.
- Hong Kong — 8:00 p.m.
- Tokyo, Japan — 9:00 p.m.
- Adelaide, Australia — 10:30 p.m.
- Sydney, Australia — 11:00 p.m.
- Auckland, New Zealand — 1:00 a.m. NZDT next day
Following pre-orders on October 16, the first iPhone 12 and 12 Pro shipments will arrive to customers on Friday, October 23, though in some countries such as India and South Korea, the new iPhones will be available on Friday, October 30.
Pre-orders will only be available for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on Friday, November 6, and will be launching on Friday, November 13.
Those hoping to get a device on launch day should make sure to pre-order right away, as there's no word on how much available supply Apple will have. Preliminary reports suggest demand is high and supply is low, with pre-orders from telecoms in Taiwan selling out in under an hour.
Pricing on the iPhone 12 starts at $829, though many U.S. carriers are offering a $30 discount that drops the price to Apple's advertised $799 price point. Pricing on the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999. Device payment plans are available through carriers, Apple Card Monthly Installments and Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program, plus device trade-ins are available.
Im ok not getting headphones or a power brick. Considering how expensive 5G is to add to these devices, I’m so happy Apple managed to get closer to a carbon neutral status and keep the cost of the phone the same.
I suggest no one order a new iPhone to send the message to Apple that leaving out the charger and headphones is not OK.
They give you a new USB-C cable but their phones have never had a USB-C charger before now so what good is that cable if they've never given you a charger for that format? Really dumb. Their headphones don't last forever. But at least you got them when you bought a new phone. Now you're stuck paying more.
Say no until Apple cries UNCLE! Besides there will be some sweet deals come the holidays if you wait. There always is.
You know the old USB-A chargers and cables work just fine right?
I'm impressed that you managed to get a usb-c charger for the past 10 years with your iPhone.
I'm gonna order the new iPhone and send the message to Apple that I don't care if they didn't include a charger or headphones because I have about 10 pairs in a box from the previous 10 iPhone's I've owned.
