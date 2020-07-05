Guides
5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Model Size Compared to Original iPhone SE and iPhone 7

by

iPhone 12 dummy models based on leaked schematics have been starting to circulate online and in online marketplaces.

Not happy with the circulating size comparisons between the rumored 5.4" iPhone 12 and the original iPhone SE models, MacRumors forum user iZac took matters into his own hands and purchased his own 5.4" dummy model to provide more detailed size comparisons between the original iPhone SE and iPhone 7 and the rumored 5.4" iPhone 12.

Original iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 12
iPhone SE, 5.4" iPhone 12 model, iPhone 7

iZac and others in the thread are looking towards the 5.4" iPhone 12 as potentially replacing their original iPhone SE (4-inch screen) as a one-handed device. Overall, he feels that he can get used to the small size difference with the upcoming device:

From handling it I can say it does feel like a bit more of a stretch than the SE, which just nestles very comfortably in my hand. BUT, although it’s nearer to the 7, I will note that it feels a lot more manageable because the square profile and flat side lets you actually grip the device.

iZac found that the rumored 5.4" iPhone is about 6mm wider than the currently shipping iPhone SE and about 3mm narrower than the iPhone 7:

Quick takeaway is it’s ~6mm wider than the iPhone SE and ~3mm thinner than the iPhone 7 that I’ve scaled it against. This lines up with the CAD drawings I previously drew based on the leaked resolution, which I calculated as 2.8mm thinner than the iPhone 7. The round profile on the 7 makes it appear thinner in images. it‘s also stacked on the bottom so doesn’t help with perspective. I used the portrait camera to try to reduce that factor.

iZac also approximates the upcoming 5.4" iPhone 12 to be approximately 1mm thicker than the SE.

The iPhone 12 is rumored to be released this fall in three different sizes. Rumors indicate we'll see a 5.4-inch iPhone, a 6.7-inch iPhone, and two 6.1-inch iPhones. 5.4 inches is smaller than the current iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 inches), while 6.7 inches is bigger than the current iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5 inches).

iZac posted some additional photos and comments in the original forum thread.

Top Stories

Apple Officially Obsoletes First MacBook Pro With a Retina Display

Wednesday July 1, 2020 3:40 am PDT by
As expected, Apple's first MacBook Pro with a Retina display is now officially classed as "obsolete" worldwide, just over eight years after its release. In a support document, Apple notes that obsolete products are no longer eligible for hardware service, with "no exceptions." This means that any mid-2012 Retina MacBook Pro 15-inch models still out there that require a battery or other...
Read Full Article

Apple Survey Asks iPhone Users What They Do With Old Power Adapters

Friday July 3, 2020 10:13 am PDT by
Amid multiple reports that Apple will no longer include a power adapter in its iPhone boxes starting with the iPhone 12 later this year, it appears Apple is surveying recent iPhone buyers to ask about what they've done with the power adapters that came with their previous iPhones. Screenshot via Twitter user @bedabb_ Apple's surveys typically cover numerous aspects of its products, but...
Read Full Article

Top Stories: iPhone 12 Rumors, Apple's A12Z-Based Mac mini, Leaked iMac, and More!

Saturday July 4, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
With WWDC now behind us, our attention this week largely turned back to rumors, led by increasing claims that Apple controversially won't be including a power adapter in the box with the iPhone 12. We also saw a few other iPhone 12 rumors, signs of an upcoming iMac update, and some more information on timing of updates for Apple's smaller iPads. The other big topic this week was Apple's...
Read Full Article

Apple Bolsters Supply Chain for Future Mini-LED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro Models

Thursday July 2, 2020 3:03 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be releasing a mini LED-backlit iPad Pro and a new mini-LED MacBook Pro series over the next 18 months, and the devices have just picked up two new suppliers, according to industry sources. DigiTimes today reports that two former Apple suppliers, Taiwan's Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect, have entered the supply chain to make the flexible printed circuit...
Read Full Article

Unreleased iMac With 10-Core Comet Lake-S Chip and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU Shows Up in Geekbench

Wednesday July 1, 2020 10:48 am PDT by
Benchmarks for an unreleased iMac equipped with a 10th-generation Core i9 Intel Comet Lake-S chip and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card have surfaced, giving us an idea of what we can expect from a refreshed 2020 iMac. The Geekbench benchmarks, which appear to be legit, were found on Twitter and shared this morning by Tom's Hardware. The iMac in the benchmarks would be a successor to the...
Read Full Article

Kuo: Largan to Ship 'High-End' Camera Lenses for 'iPhone 12' From Mid-July

Friday July 3, 2020 1:56 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" will feature "high-end" lens arrays in the rear camera to improve image quality, according to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a new research note seen by MacRumors, Kuo says Largan will supply the premium camera lenses to Apple for the phones from mid-July, although Apple has received the same components slightly earlier in the last couple of years....
Read Full Article

First Arm-Based Macs to Be 13-Inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac, Launches Coming in Late 2020 or Early 2021

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today, agreeing with an earlier report from Bloomberg. Kuo says that the first Mac models to adopt Arm-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form factor, with Apple planning to launch the new models in the in fourth...
Read Full Article

EU Advertisers Criticize New App Tracking Privacy Controls in iOS 14

Friday July 3, 2020 3:44 am PDT by
A Google-backed group of European digital advertising associations has criticized Apple for requiring apps in iOS 14 to seek additional permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites, reports Reuters. Sixteen marketing associations, some of which are backed by Facebook and Alphabet's Google, faulted Apple for not adhering to an ad-industry system for seeking user...
Read Full Article

New Mac Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac Apps

Tuesday June 30, 2020 11:44 am PDT by
There's a new 'EvilQuest' Mac ransomware variant that's spreading through pirated Mac apps, according to a new report shared today by Malwarebytes. The new ransomware was found in pirated download for the Little Snitch app found on a Russian forum. Right from the point of download, it was clear that something was wrong with the illicit version of Little Snitch, as it had a generic installer...
Read Full Article

Leaker: Future iPhone Models to Come in 'Exquisite' Thinner Box

Wednesday July 1, 2020 1:57 am PDT by
Leaker L0vetodream this morning posted a tweet corroborating recent rumors that Apple's "iPhone 12" lineup won't come with EarPods or a charger in the box, adding that this will also eventually apply to the existing second-generation iPhone SE. L0vetodream also claims that future iPhone packaging will be "thinner" and "exquisite," which would make sense if Apple's handsets are set to come in ...
Read Full Article