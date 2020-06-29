Deals: Apple Watch Series 3 Drops to $169 on Amazon ($30 Off)

Amazon has kicked off the week with a new discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS), available for $169.00, down from $199.00. This version of the Apple Watch typically sees discounts to around $179, so Amazon's sale is about $10 below the previous sale price and among the best online right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is focused on the 38mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3, and it's available in silver aluminum with a white sport band and space gray aluminum with a black sport band. Although this is a previous-generation model, the Series 3 model has many useful features like an optical heart sensor, activity tracking, swimproof design, and more.

