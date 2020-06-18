Apple Pay Promo Offers Discounts From Puma, Oakley, Sunglass Hut and More

Apple today sent out a new Apple Pay promo email, offering ‌Apple Pay‌ discounts from merchants that include Burger King, Puma, Cole Haan, HBX, Oakley, 1stdibs, Stadium Goods, and Sunglass Hut.



The promotions provide discounts or credits for future purchases when using ‌Apple Pay‌ to check out in an app or on the web, with a list below:

Burger King - Get a $1 Whopper in the Burger King app.

- Get a $1 Whopper in the Burger King app. Cole Haan - 20% off plus free shipping with code APPLEPAY.

- 20% off plus free shipping with code APPLEPAY. HBX - 15% off full priced streetwear with code APPLEPAY.

- 15% off full priced streetwear with code APPLEPAY. Oakley - $25 off next purchase when spending $100+ on sunglasses.

- $25 off next purchase when spending $100+ on sunglasses. Puma - 20% off shoes, apparel, and more with code APPLEPAY.

- 20% off shoes, apparel, and more with code APPLEPAY. Sunglass Hut - 15% off select styles with code APPLEPAY.

- 15% off select styles with code APPLEPAY. 1stdibs - $100 off luxury goods when spending $500+ with code APPLEPAY.

- $100 off luxury goods when spending $500+ with code APPLEPAY. Stadium Goods - 10% off street stylus plus free shipping in the Stadium Goods app.

Apple also highlights ‌Apple Pay‌ partners who offer free shipping and returns, which includes Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Chico's, Soma, Tommy Hilfiger, and White House Black Market.

The deals will be available through July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time when using ‌Apple Pay‌ in partner apps or websites in the United States. A full list of summer ‌Apple Pay‌ discounts can be found on Apple's website with links to each site and more information on the deals.