Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Arm-based Macs are expected to be announced at WWDC 2020

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iMac
WWDC?

iPad Pro like design? Coming soon.

WWDC 2020
June 2020

WWDC is quickly approaching. See what is expected at the annual developer conference.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14: Mark Unread
iOS 14: Group Typing
iOS 14: Retracting Sent iMessages
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

CarKey Privacy Policy Detailed in iOS 13.5.1, Suggesting Launch Could Come Soon

by

Buried in the iOS 13.5.1 update, there's a privacy policy for the "CarKey" feature that Apple has in the works, suggesting that a launch could perhaps be coming soon. CarKey is designed to allow an iPhone or Apple Watch to be used in lieu of a physical key in certain vehicles with NFC connectivity.


First noticed by German site iPhone-ticker.de, the CarKey privacy info can be found in the current iOS 13.5.1 release and the iOS 13.6 beta. There's no word yet on when CarKey will be released, but quite a bit of info about the feature has leaked over the course of the last few months as signs of it have shown up in various versions of iOS 13.

There's not a lot of new info about CarKey in the privacy policy, but it does sum up how CarKey works, setup, and the sharing of CarKey keys through Messages. It makes it clear that Apple does not collect or retain information on vehicle usage, though the vehicle manufacturer still may collect vehicle usage information based on their own privacy policies.

Wallet allows you to add and share car keys for certain vehicles. You may add a car key by signing in to your vehicle manufacturer's app or entering a pairing code in Wallet to claim the vehicle as your own and to pair your device with your vehicle. If successful, your device sends Apple a one-time owner redemption token. Apple uses the redemption token, information about your Apple account and your device, and your location at the time of provisioning (if Location Services is enabled) for fraud prevention purposes.

To set up your car key, Apple shares a unique device identifier with your vehicle manufacturer. This device identifier is different for each vehicle manufacturer to help protect your privacy. Your vehicle manufacturer may connect this device identifier with other information it has about you and will process information it has about you according to its privacy policy.

You may share car keys by tapping Invite on the back of your car key pass, selecting the access type that you would like to grant, and sharing the car key pass using iMessage. To help set up and manage car key passes, Apple forwards to the vehicle manufacturer information about with whom a pass is shared and what level of access was granted. Apple also shares a unique device identifier for the pass recipient with the vehicle manufacturer to enable them to manage your pass. For pass recipients, just as with owners, the vehicle manufacturer may connect the device identifier with other information it may have about the recipient and process such information according to its privacy policy.

Apple does not collect or retain information on vehicle usage, such as when you use your car key pass to lock or unlock the vehicle. Your vehicle manufacturer may collect vehicle usage information according to agreements you have with them. We encourage you to review your vehicle manufacturer's privacy policy for more information.

Digital CarKey keys will be stored in the Wallet app alongside credit cards, rewards cards, gift cards, and other items on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌. These keys will let an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌Apple Watch‌ unlock, lock, and start vehicles equipped with NFC.

Vehicle owners will be able to share a digital CarKey with another person, which is useful in valet situations, if a friend needs to borrow a car, and more. CarKey access is authenticated biometrically using Face ID or Touch ID, though there is an "Express Mode" that vehicle owners can take advantage of.

Apple will be partnering with vehicle manufacturers for CarKey, and it may be a factory installed option similar to CarPlay. CarKey requires NFC to function, so it is something that needs to be implemented by car makers.

Screenshots found in iOS 14 have suggested that BMW may be one of the first manufacturers that will support the CarKey feature. CarKey functionality could be released at any time as the NFC-based Digital Key Release specification that powers it was finalized in May and provided to Car Connectivity Consortium members including Apple.

CarKey screenshots

Given that CarKey is a major feature and iOS 14 is on the horizon and set to be unveiled next week, CarKey could perhaps be included in the ‌iOS 14‌ update.

Tag: CarKey

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Neepman
42 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Getting pretty close to the situation if you drop your phone into the ocean you may as well jump in after it.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Alan Wynn
47 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
This cannot come soon enough for me. I hope my car supports my Apple Watch soon. It would be great to not have to carry the giant key fob with me. One less thing I need. If only I could get rid of my license and passport, I would be overjoyed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Zorn
36 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
Hopefully this is something they can deliver to existing BMW's with Comfort Access and doesn't require an entirely new car.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
CTHarrryH
28 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
Still don't understand the need, at least for some cars - which would probably be the ones to get it. I have a Subaru - I leave the key in my pocket - grab the door handle and it unlocks - leave the car touch the outside of the handle and the car locks - don't need to take key out of pocket to start run the car. So what will this give me - ok the ability to "lend" a car key - which I don't think I have ever done.
Obviously all facts not known yet but having to take phone out and put it close to car is a negative to me.
The cars will have to have function plus if the stuff is right an app designed to work with it. I would think any car that has that will already have functions similar to what I have.
We will see
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

'OpenCore Computer' Launches Commercial Hackintosh in Violation of Apple's macOS Licensing Agreement [Updated]

Saturday June 13, 2020 12:39 pm PDT by
Update: The developers of the OpenCore Bootloader have released a statement regarding the unauthorized use of the OpenCore name. We at Acidanthera are a small group of enthusiasts who are passionate about Apple ecosystem and spend time developing software to improve macOS compatibility with different kinds of hardware including older Apple-made computers and virtual machines. For us, who do...
Read Full Article385 comments

New iMac, 10.8-Inch iPad Air, and Larger iPad Mini Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Friday June 12, 2020 7:59 am PDT by
Apple is gearing up to launch new iMac and iPad models in the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes, casting uncertainty on whether we'll see a redesigned iMac at WWDC just 10 days from now as recently rumored. The second half of the year begins just over a week after the WWDC keynote, so it's possible we could see an announcement there with shipping happening a bit later, but Digi...
Read Full Article88 comments

Apple's Path to Arm-Based Macs Could Start With a New 12-Inch MacBook

Friday June 12, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Fudge, a leaker who goes by @choco_bit on Twitter, often shares details on upcoming Apple products. With Apple's Arm-based Macs that use custom-made chips on the horizon, Fudge today shared some of his thoughts on how, why, and when Apple will roll out Arm-based Macs, including some speculation on how apps, Boot Camp, and other features might be impacted. Apple has been following a...
Read Full Article408 comments

Alleged iPhone 12 Molds and CAD Images Show New iPad Pro-Style Design

Sunday June 14, 2020 10:57 am PDT by
A range of images have today emerged from Twitter user @Jin_Store allegedly featuring iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro molds, offering a further look at what may be in the works for the 2020 iPhone lineup. The molds are similar to those usually seen in the lead-up to the announcement of new iPhones. These physical molds are often based on leaked schematics and are produced by third party case...
Read Full Article257 comments

Top Stories: Redesigned iMac at WWDC?, Mac's Transition to Arm Chips, AAPL Hits $1.5 Trillion

Saturday June 13, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is quickly approaching, and while we know things are going to be different with this first-ever digital-only event, there's still a lot to look forward to. Apple will be streaming a keynote address from Apple Park where we'll see the usual introductions of Apple's next major operating system updates, and hopefully we'll get some hardware news as well. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article70 comments

Apple Registers Nine Unreleased iPhones and New Mac in Eurasian Database

Thursday June 11, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Apple has registered nine unreleased iPhone models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, according to listings uncovered by MySmartPrice and confirmed by MacRumors. The new and unannounced iPhones use the previously unknown model identifiers A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411. Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an...
Read Full Article65 comments

New iMac With 'iPad Pro Design Language' and Thin Bezels Reportedly Coming at WWDC

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:02 am PDT by
WWDC is shaping up to see some significant Mac news, starting with word earlier today that Apple will be beginning its shift to its own Arm-based processors, and now leaker Sonny Dickson is claiming that Apple will be introducing a redesigned iMac at the event. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style iMac According to Dickson, the new iMac will have "iPad Pro design language" and thinner bezels...
Read Full Article395 comments

Father's Day Deals Offer Discounts on Smart Home Accessories, Powerbeats Pro, HomePod, and More

Friday June 12, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Father's Day celebrations will be kicking off in just over a week, and ahead of the holiday a few notable companies have introduced discounts on accessories and products that could work well as gifts for anyone shopping this week. All of the deals listed in this article have already kicked off, and most of them will last until Friday, June 19, unless otherwise stated. Note: MacRumors is an...
Read Full Article4 comments

Leaker Suggests iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Coming to More iPad Models

Friday June 12, 2020 2:12 am PDT by
Apple could bring the iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard to additional iPad models, or at least that's the suggestion from increasingly reliable Twitter account L0vetodream. The Magic Keyboard is available for Apple's latest 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It's also backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro models, the ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the ‌iPad Pro‌ ...
Read Full Article44 comments

Apple Maps Real-Time Transit Information Now Available in Several More Countries and Regions

Friday June 12, 2020 3:21 am PDT by
Real-time transit information in Apple Maps has been expanded to multiple countries and metropolitan regions, Apple today confirmed in an update to its Feature Availability page (via iphone-ticker.de). In addition to regular public transport information, Apple now highlights several regions in which transit information is displayed in real time. These include the whole of Canada, England,...
Read Full Article28 comments