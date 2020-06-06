Guides
Top Stories: Tim Cook on George Floyd, iOS 13.5.5, Mini-LED iPad Rumors, Mac Tips and Tricks

by

In an alternate universe, this might have been WWDC week in San Jose, but with the conference being converted to an online event kicking off June 22, we've still got a few more weeks to go.

This week's news in general was dominated by unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, with prominent leaders and companies including Apple's Tim Cook sharing thoughts on the events and what they might mean for the future.

Otherwise, we saw a mix of news and rumors this, ranging from the release of the first beta of iOS 13.5.5 and similar updates for Apple's other platforms, rumors about future iPhone, iPad, and iPad Pro models, and a price increase for upgrading the RAM in the just-released entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Read on below and check out our video above for details on these stories and more from the past week.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on George Floyd's Death: We Must Aim Far Higher Than a 'Normal' Future

The world is reeling this week following the death of George Floyd. Many world leaders, business executives, professional athletes, and others have weighed in on the matter, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who in an open letter described the "senseless killing" as "shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a 'normal' future."


Cook said Apple remains committed to pushing progress forward on inclusion and diversity, bringing critical resources and technology to underserved school systems, and fighting environmental injustices like climate change, which disproportionally affects Black communities and other communities of color. Apple is also donating to organizations that challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration, including the Equal Justice Initiative.

A number of Apple Stores are temporarily closed in the United States as protests continue in many regions.

Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.5 to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Apple this week released iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1, as well as similar updates for macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, to patch the vulnerability exploited in the recent "unc0ver" jailbreak. And just a short time later, Apple seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 13.5.5 update.


We haven't seen much in the way of visible changes in iOS 13.5.5 yet, but there have been some buried changes revealing Apple's work on Apple News+ audio content and a services bundle that's been rumored to include multiple Apple services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music for one monthly fee.

Apple Doubles the Price of RAM Upgrade on Entry-Level 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Apple last weekend doubled the price for upgrading the RAM on the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. In the United States, for example, customers are now being charged $200 to move from 8GB to 16GB compared to the previous $100 upgrade price.


In a statement, Apple said the change is a "price correction" which puts the $200 RAM upgrade on par with similar upgrades for other Macs like the iMac and MacBook Air.

Next iPad Air Could Feature a USB-C Port Instead of a Lightning Port

Following in the footsteps of the 2018 and newer iPad Pro, the fourth-generation iPad Air could feature a USB-C port, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara.


Multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to release a new 11-inch iPad Air in the second half of 2020, with one rumor suggesting that the device will feature an edge-to-edge, notch-less Mini-LED display with a version of Touch ID embedded under the screen instead of Face ID.

The same blog has shared a dummy model of a potential 2021 iPhone with a notch-less display and a USB-C port, although it is more commonly believed that Apple will stick with its Lightning connector until it is ready to release its first port-less iPhone, which could arrive in 2021.

8 Mac Tips and Tricks You Might Not Know

There are tons of hidden features and shortcuts for Macs, ranging from shortcuts to keyboard commands to other little hacks. In one of our latest YouTube videos, we highlighted several of these tips and tricks, and some of them might just be new to you.


We have also shared our monthly roundup of Mac apps worth checking out.

iPad Pro With A14X Chip, 5G, and Mini-LED Display Expected in First Half of 2021

While earlier rumors pointed towards a late 2020 refresh of the iPad Pro, it is looking increasingly likely that the device will not be updated until next year.


Specifically, a proven leaker this week claimed that Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro models with an A14X chip, 5G connectivity, and a Mini-LED display in the first or second quarter of 2021.

A spring 2021 refresh to the iPad Pro would make sense given that Apple just refreshed the device in March, although that was a relatively minor update. New features include an A12Z Bionic chip that is very similar to the A12X chip, an Ultra Wide camera that enables 0.5x zoom, a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced augmented reality, and better sounding microphones.

Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Tuesday June 2, 2020 2:25 pm PDT by
Apps developed for the Mac often don't receive as much coverage as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a series at MacRumors that highlights interesting Mac apps that are worth taking a look at. This month's apps are designed to make working from home a little bit easier. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Meeter (Free) - Working from home often...
33 comments

iPhone 13 Prototype Mockup Depicts Notch-Free Design and USB-C Port

Thursday June 4, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
We still have a few months to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 12, but rumors about the iPhone 13, coming in fall 2021, are already circulating. Japanese site Mac Otakara today shared a rough 3D printed mockup of a 5.5-inch iPhone said to be coming in 2021, which is from "Alibaba sources." The model may be built on leaked specifications and rumors, but where the info comes from is unclear.
114 comments

iPad Pro With A14X Chip, 5G, and Mini-LED Display Expected in First Half of 2021

Wednesday June 3, 2020 6:22 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro models with an A14X chip, 5G connectivity, and a Mini-LED display in the first or second quarter of 2021, according to the increasingly reliable Twitter account L0vetodream. The leaker claims that the new iPad Pro models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem, which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz. mmWave is a set of 5G frequencies that...
107 comments

Apple's First MacBook Pro With a Retina Display Will Become 'Obsolete' in 30 Days

Monday June 1, 2020 7:50 am PDT by
If you are still hanging on to a Mid 2012 model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display, and require a new battery or other repairs, be sure to book an appointment with a service provider as soon as possible. In an internal memo today, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that this particular MacBook Pro model will be marked as "obsolete" worldwide on June 30, 2020, just over...
167 comments

$5 Billion Lawsuit Accuses Google of Tracking Chrome Users in Incognito Mode

Wednesday June 3, 2020 3:13 am PDT by
A proposed class action lawsuit in the U.S. has accused Google of violating federal wiretap laws by tracking the online activities of users when in Incognito mode. According to Reuters, the class action argues that by surreptitiously collecting information about what people view online and where they browse when they use Chrome's private browsing mode, Google has been intentionally deceiving...
57 comments

Next iPad Air Could Feature a USB-C Port Instead of a Lightning Port

Tuesday June 2, 2020 8:30 pm PDT by
The fourth-generation iPad Air may be equipped with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, according to a new report from Japanese site Mac Otakara that says the information comes from a Chinese supplier. Apple transitioned to USB-C for its iPad Pro models in 2018, but other iPads have continued to feature a Lightning port for charging purposes. Mac Otakara says that the new iPad Air will ...
86 comments

Next Apple Pencil Could Be Released in Black

Tuesday June 2, 2020 10:25 am PDT by
The next iteration of the Apple Pencil could be available in black for the first time, according to leaker Mr. White who shared the tidbit on Twitter this morning. A mockup of an Apple Pencil in black We haven't heard rumors of a next-generation Apple Pencil and it's not clear when a new model might be released. Apple is rumored to be working on mini-LED versions of the iPad Pro, and it's...
92 comments

Apple's Stock Price Hits a New All-Time High [Updated]

Friday June 5, 2020 7:06 am PDT by
Roughly four months after hitting an all-time high just before financial markets and economies faltered in the face of the current public health crisis, Apple's stock price has returned to those levels and has set a new all-time high today. Apple's previous intraday high of $327.85 was set on January 29, and that high-water mark was surpassed just a few minutes ago as it hit $328.00 before...
68 comments

Code in iOS 13.5.5 Suggests Apple is Working on Services Bundle

Wednesday June 3, 2020 5:04 pm PDT by
Rumors have suggested Apple is working on a services bundle that will offer multiple Apple services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music for one flat monthly rate, and according to 9to5Mac, code found in iOS 13.5.5 seemingly confirms Apple's bundle plans. Files in iOS 13.5.5 reference a "bundle offer" and a "bundle subscription," and these files weren't in earlier versions of iOS. The files are...
78 comments

Deals: Get the Limited Edition Mac Bundle With 11 MacOS Apps Including Parallels Desktop for $54

Wednesday June 3, 2020 6:46 am PDT by
At StackSocial this week you can get the Limited Edition Mac Bundle featuring Parallels Desktop for a low price of $54 with the promo code RUMORS10. This new bundle features 11 total apps for macOS, including Parallels Desktop, TextExpander, PDF Expert, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with StackSocial. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, ...
68 comments