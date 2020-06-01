Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1 With Security Fixes

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1, minor updates that come a little over a week after the release of iOS and iPadOS 13.5, major updates that brought the Exposure Notification API, FaceTime changes, mask-related unlocking updates and more.



The iOS and ‌‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌‌ 13.5.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the update provides important security updates and it is recommended for all users.

There's no word on what security fixes are included in the update, but it could potentially be related to the unc0ver jailbreaking tool that was released last week and allegedly works on all versions of iOS, including iOS 13.5.