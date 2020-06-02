Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Apps developed for the Mac often don't receive as much coverage as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a series at MacRumors that highlights interesting Mac apps that are worth taking a look at. This month's apps are designed to make working from home a little bit easier.

Meeter (Free) - Working from home often involves a lot of video meetings, and right now, most personal events are also being held online with apps like Zoom and Google Hangouts. Meeter is an app that manages all of your upcoming calls, so you can see what's happening at a glance and keep track of which app you're supposed to be using. Meeter automatically picks up upcoming calls when connected to a calendar, and it supports all kinds of meeting platforms.

Mic Drop (Free) - Mic Drop is a simple little menu bar app that lets you quickly mute your microphone, which is great when you have an emergency during a meeting and need to cut the sound quick. Along with working from the menu bar, it can also be activated with a global shortcut. Mic Drop works with all meeting apps, including Zoom, Slack, FaceTime, Houseparty, and more.

Paletro ($6.99) - Paletro shows you all of the shortcuts for the app you have open. So if you're running Apple's Mail app and tap Shift-Command-P, you can see all a list of shortcuts that work with the app. It has a handy search interface so you can search for the command you're looking for, and it's a useful way to get more familiar with keyboard shortcuts. Paletro costs $6.99, but there's a 14-day free trial so you can see if it works for you before purchasing.

Weather mini ($4.99) - Most of us aren't spending a lot of time outside right now, but if you're planning a hike or a walk, it's still useful to be able to check the weather. Weather mini adds a compact weather app to the Dock on your Mac, which displays current weather conditions and the temperature at a glance. Clicking it provides more weather information, including hourly and daily forecasts.

Command E (Free) - Command E connects to your cloud apps and lets you search through them quickly and easily with a simple Command-E keyboard shortcut. It works with all kinds of cloud services like Dropbox, Box, G Suite, Trello, Asana, Evernote, Zendesk, Slack, and more, making it faster to find specific files and entries that you're looking for.

Know of a must-have Mac app that we haven't highlighted yet? Let us know in the comments below and we might feature it in a future video. For more of our Mac app picks, check out our essential Mac apps archive.