Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here's a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
????

Hints of a foldable ‌iPhone‌ kicked off in 2016 when rumors suggested LG display would be mass producing foldable displays for smartphones in 2018 and supplying them to companies like Apple and Google.

Spotify Gains New 'Group Session' Feature With Shared Listening Queue

Monday May 11, 2020 1:31 PM PDT by Juli Clover

Spotify today introduced a new feature called Group Session, which is designed to allow two or more Premium users in the same location to share control over the music that's bring played.


Akin to a sort of party mode, Group Session lets participants select what's being played in real time along with contributing to a collaborative playlist.

Many people are sheltering in place right now and are stuck at home, and Spotify told TechCrunch that this feature is ideal for groups spending long hours together.

Group Session can be used after the person in charge taps the Connect menu in the bottom left corner of the Play screen, sharing the scannable QR code with additional users. Participants can each scan the host's code with the Spotify app, and then with Spotify's controls, they can play, pause, skip, and select tracks to add to the queue.

Spotify already offers a feature for building collaborative playlists with friends, but this new option is designed for collaboration in real-time when people are gathered together. It supports up to 100 users.

Group Session is rolling out around the world for all Spotify Premium users as of today, but it is still being made available in a beta capacity, so Spotify plans to continue refining and tweaking it based on user feedback.

Avatar
ChrisMoBro
24 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Every time I see Spotify in the title my heart races... and then I realise it's not about offline playback on the Apple Watch
kenni417
kenni417
15 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
how about rolling out the lyrics features to the vast majority.
Apple Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Flexgate' Issue With MacBook Pro Displays

Friday May 8, 2020 8:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
A nationwide class action lawsuit filed against Apple in Northern California court this week accuses the company of knowingly concealing a defect with a display-related flex cable on recent 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. As discovered by repair website iFixit last year, some MacBook Pro models released in 2016 and 2017 have experienced issues with uneven backlighting caused by a...
Read Full Article133 comments

Rumor Suggests New Apple TV 4K With A12X Chip is 'Ready to Ship'

Thursday May 7, 2020 12:03 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Multiple rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a refreshed version of the Apple TV, and today, leaker Jon Prosser said that an updated 4K Apple TV model is "ready to ship." According to Prosser, the Apple TV 4K will feature an A12X chip and 64 or 128GB storage options. The new Apple TV 4K could "drop any time," but Prosser does not know details on a specific launch date. Signs of ...
Read Full Article294 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Read Full Article235 comments

Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 Models Discounted by Up to $100 on Amazon

Friday May 8, 2020 5:40 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is taking up to $100 off the Apple Watch Series 5 this week, with prices starting at $299.99 for the 40mm GPS models. Only the Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band is available at this price. If you order today, the Apple Watch should arrive sometime next week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article31 comments

Top Stories: New 13" MacBook Pro, WWDC Starts June 22, AirPods Pro Firmware Update, and More

Saturday May 9, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
This week saw a couple of big announcements, led by the launch of an update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro line. Most notably, the update brought the improved Magic Keyboard previously introduced on its 16-inch sibling and the MacBook Air, with high-end models also receiving updated processors. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The second significant announcement this...
Read Full Article3 comments

Rumor Claims watchOS 7 Will Have 'Mental Health Capabilities' to Detect Panic Attacks

Friday May 8, 2020 4:48 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's next-generation Apple Watch and watchOS 7 will focus on new mental health capabilities, according to leaker Jon Prosser who recently spoke on the Geared Up podcast. The mention of new Apple Watch features comes towards the end of the podcast. The next-generation version of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 6, has been rumored to include a blood oxygen sensor, which Prosser says ...
Read Full Article109 comments

An X-Ray View of Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

Thursday May 7, 2020 3:21 pm PDT by Juli Clover
iFixit hasn't yet done a full teardown of the new Magic Keyboard designed for the new iPad Pro models, but the repair site today partnered with x-ray company Creative Electron to create Magic Keyboard x-rays that give us a view of just what's inside. The Magic Keyboard uses scissor switch keys instead of butterfly keys, which have now been effectively eliminated from Apple's product lineup....
Read Full Article51 comments

Apple Provides Advice to AirPods Pro Users Experiencing Noise Cancellation or Crackling Sound Issues

Wednesday May 6, 2020 5:53 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
In recent months, some AirPods Pro users have been complaining about reduced noise cancellation and crackling or static sounds, particularly since the release of firmware version 2B588 for the earphones in November. As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has now addressed these potential issues in two support documents here and here, providing affected users with troubleshooting advice. For users...
Read Full Article66 comments

Apple's Plan to Introduce New AirPods Later This Year Reportedly Delayed

Friday May 8, 2020 6:48 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's plan to release an updated version of AirPods later this year has been delayed due to the global health crisis, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. This lines up with a recent report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that mass production of third-generation AirPods will begin in the first half of 2021, followed by mass production of second-generation AirPods Pro between the...
Read Full Article33 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display, 3x Camera Zoom, and Improved Face ID

Sunday May 10, 2020 12:48 pm PDT by Hartley Charlton
iPhone 12 Pro may contain a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID, according to unreliable leaker Max Weinbach, who shared his information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. Weinbach suggests that iPhone 12 Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as currently seen on iPad Pro. The new...
Read Full Article146 comments
