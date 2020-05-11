Spotify Gains New 'Group Session' Feature With Shared Listening Queue

Spotify today introduced a new feature called Group Session, which is designed to allow two or more Premium users in the same location to share control over the music that's bring played.



Akin to a sort of party mode, Group Session lets participants select what's being played in real time along with contributing to a collaborative playlist.

Many people are sheltering in place right now and are stuck at home, and Spotify told TechCrunch that this feature is ideal for groups spending long hours together.

Group Session can be used after the person in charge taps the Connect menu in the bottom left corner of the Play screen, sharing the scannable QR code with additional users. Participants can each scan the host's code with the Spotify app, and then with Spotify's controls, they can play, pause, skip, and select tracks to add to the queue.

Spotify already offers a feature for building collaborative playlists with friends, but this new option is designed for collaboration in real-time when people are gathered together. It supports up to 100 users.

Group Session is rolling out around the world for all Spotify Premium users as of today, but it is still being made available in a beta capacity, so Spotify plans to continue refining and tweaking it based on user feedback.