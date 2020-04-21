HBO Max Streaming Service Launching on May 27

HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service that combines HBO content with shows and films from Warner Bros and Turner TV, is set to debut on Wednesday, May 27, the company announced today.

HBO Max will have all of the existing HBO content, but will also add classic movies and TV shows, such as "Friends." The service will also feature original content, offering more total content than HBO Now and HBO Go, the two existing HBO streaming services.

TV shows and films will be added from CNN, TNT, TBS, The CW, TCM, Adult Swim, and more, with series like "The Big Bang Theory" and "South Park" included. Some of the original content will include "Toyko Vice" with Ansel Elgort, a "Grease" spinoff, and a sequel to "Gossip Girl."

HBO plans to provide existing HBO subscribers on AT&T and HBO Now direct billing subscribers with access to HBO Max for free, and customers who subscribe to AT&T's mobile and broadband packages will also be offered HBO Max access at no cost.

The service will feature more than 10,000 hours of programming, and will cost $14.99 per month during the first year. In 2021, WarnerMedia also plans to launch an ad-supported version of the service that is more affordable.