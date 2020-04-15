Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 updates to developers, two weeks after seeding the first betas and a month after releasing iOS and iPadOS 13.4 with iCloud Folder Sharing, iPad trackpad support, and more.



iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.4.5 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed.

The iOS 13.4.5 update appears to focus primarily on bug fixes, under-the-hood improvements, and other small tweaks and changes. It may address an issue with Personal Hotspot that prevents it from working for some people and it could also fix a VPN-related vulnerability.

The update includes a new Apple Music feature that allows ‌Apple Music‌ songs to be shared on Instagram Stories. Tapping the Share button on a song in ‌Apple Music‌ creates a story with a song title, album name, and animated background, but at this time there is no way to get to ‌Apple Music‌ from the shared information.



No other major changes were found in the first beta, but if something new is found in the second beta, we'll update this article. iOS 13.4.5 could be one of the final updates to the iOS 13 operating system as Apple will soon shift its focus to iOS 14.