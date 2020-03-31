Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 updates to developers, one week after releasing iOS and iPadOS 13.4 with iCloud Folder Sharing, iPad trackpad support, and more.



iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.4.1 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. There's no word on why Apple decided to use iOS 13.4.5 as the beta update number instead of iOS 13.4.1.

We don't yet know what's included in the iOS 13.4.5 update, but it likely focuses on bug fixes for issues unable to be addressed in the iOS 13.4 update.

Specifically, it could address an issue with Personal Hotspot that prevents it from working properly for some users, or a privacy bug with VPNs. Apple said it would fix both of these problem in upcoming updates.

Once we download the update and take a look at what's new, we'll update this article.