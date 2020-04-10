Deals: Get a Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro for $900 in Woot's New 1-Day Sale

Woot is selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 128GB SSD today for $899.99 in refurbished condition, down from Apple's price of $1,299.00 ($400 off). This model has a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, and first launched in mid 2019. Comparatively, Apple's own refurbished store is selling this model for $1,099.00.

For more storage, the same MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD can be purchased for $1,029.99, down from $1,499.00. Both notebooks are available in either Space Gray or Silver, have the Touch Bar, and a 13-inch Retina Display.

You'll also get a one year Woot Warranty with purchase of the MacBook Pro. Woot notes that the notebooks have been repaired by professionals to be in proper working order, and they will come in a generic white box with Apple's USB-C power adapter and charge cable.

Woot is owned by Amazon, so Amazon Prime members can also get free shipping on all Woot orders. Be sure to visit Woot's homepage to shop for more flash deals, today including the LG Ultrafine 5K Monitor and Soundbar.