Deals: Woot Returns With New Flash Sale on Refurbished iPhones, Starting at $120 for iPhone 7

Woot is back today with a new slate of refurbished iPhones on sale from $119.99. That price is for the 32GB iPhone 7, and you can opt for a 128GB model at $134.99 or 256GB at $159.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The iPhone 7 Plus starts at $179.99 for 32GB, and also has multiple storage options on sale. The 128GB model is priced at $199.99 and the 256GB model is priced at $229.99.

The 64GB iPhone 8 is down to $189.99 today at Woot, and increasing storage to 256GB will cost you $229.99. Only one model of the iPhone 8 Plus is on sale: the 64GB model priced at $239.99.

Woot also has the iPhone X (from $399.99), the iPhone XR (from $419.99), the iPhone XS ($449.99), and the iPhone XS Max ($539.99) on sale as part of its discount event. All of these iPhones are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but they have been tested to be in full working condition with batteries functioning at minimum 85 percent capacity.