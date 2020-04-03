Deals: Refurbished Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Routers Discounted by Up to 50% at Woot Today Only, Starting at $175

Woot today began a new flash sale on Netgear Orbi Mesh Routers, offering up to 50 percent discounts on two Orbi systems in refurbished condition. Both routers come with a 90 day warranty from Netgear.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, there's the Netgear RBK43 Orbi Wi-Fi Router with one router and two satellites for $174.99, compared to an original price of $349.99. This sale is also below Amazon's refurbished price of $219.99 in renewed condition. Orbi's tri-band router covers up to 6,000 square feet by placing each satellite at different locations around your house.

There's also the Netgear RBK53 Orbi Ultra-Performance Router for $229.99, compared to a price of $279.99 in renewed condition at Amazon. This system can provide solid Wi-Fi coverage across homes up to 7,500 square feet, and includes one router and two satellites.

Both Orbi mesh router systems at Woot are being sold in "factory reconditioned" condition, meaning they were returned, inspected, and restored to full working order. Amazon Prime customers can get free standard shipping on each router, but delivery dates may be slightly delayed.

