iFixit Teardown Takes a Look at New Scissor Keys and Finds Easier to Access Trackpad and Battery

Wednesday March 25, 2020 11:03 am PDT by Juli Clover

iFixit today shared the results of one of its traditional teardowns of the new MacBook Air, which Apple unveiled last week.


The major notable new feature in the MacBook Air is the scissor switch keyboard, an upgrade over the much-maligned butterfly keyboard that was prone to failure and spurred Apple to implement a wide-ranging repair program.

The scissor switch keyboard was first introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but Apple is planning to expand it across the MacBook lineup, starting with the MacBook Air. The updated keyboard adds a mere half a millimeter of additional thickness to the body of the machine, with the MacBook Air now measuring in at 0.63 inches at its thickest point, up from 0.61 inches in the prior version.

The new Magic Keyboard is about 0.5mm thicker than the Butterfly keyboard of the prior-generation model, which accounts for the minor increase in thickness. The new MacBook Air is also just a bit heavier at 2.80 pounds instead of 2.75 pounds.


Along with the new keyboard, iFixit found a larger heatsink over the processor, and a new cable configuration between the logic board and the trackpad that makes it easier to do trackpad and battery repairs.

That new trackpad cable configuration pays dividends! Where last year the trackpad cables were trapped under the logic board, they are now free to be disconnected anytime--meaning trackpad removal can happen as soon as the back cover comes off. And since the battery rests under these same cables, this new configuration also greatly speeds up battery removal by leaving the logic board in place. That's two very tasty birds, one stone, for those of you counting. This is one of those happy (but all too rare) occasions where we can identify a hardware change from Apple that's squarely aimed at improving serviceability in the existing design. Sometimes they do listen!

The battery model number and specs are unchanged compared to last year, and Apple uses both pull-tab adhesive and screws to hold the speakers in place in the new model. The SSD and the RAM continue to be soldered in place and cannot be upgraded.

All in all, the MacBook Air earned a repairability score of four out of 10 for the quicker access to trackpad and battery replacements, and the modular and easy to access fans, speakers, and ports. Though the keyboard is now more reliable, it's still integrated into the top case, requiring a complete teardown for service purposes.

Apple's new MacBook Air can be purchased from the online Apple Store and it is priced starting at $999.

Avatar
baryon
33 minutes ago at 11:12 am
0.5mm thicker? Apple has lost its way. I'll take a keyboard that fails and can't be repaired, over this thick, bulky, huge laptop. – Said no one ever.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
catean
34 minutes ago at 11:11 am
Horrible air flow solution. How much can a heatpipe cost ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
CWallace
16 minutes ago at 11:30 am
So looks like Apple is starting to make the most-likely failure points (battery and trackpad) easier to replace. I am guessing there is a structural reason why they continue to make the keyboard part of the top case as that has to make it much more expensive for (under warranty) repair.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

