Dell Mobile Connect App Update Allows Screen Mirroring of iPhones on Windows PCs

Dell this week updated its Mobile Connect iOS app with new features that offer seamless integration between Apple iPhones and Windows PCs, including wireless screen mirroring.



Version 3.0 of the app lets users control their phone with their PC's touchscreen, keyboard and mouse, which also enables drag and drop for photo and video files to transfer them between devices.

In addition to screen mirroring, the update includes Windows support for taking and making iPhone calls handsfree, text messaging, notifications, contacts search, and more when paired with an ‌iPhone‌.

The Dell Mobile Connect PC app has a few requirements: The Dell laptop needs to be a 2018 model or later with Bluetooth, and the supported Dell laptop ranges include XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware, and the G Series.

The Dell Mobile Connect app is a free download for ‌iPhone‌ available on the App Store. [Direct Link]