Apple Releases watchOS 6.2 With App Store Support for In-App Purchases, ECG Functionality in Chile, Turkey and New Zealand

Apple today released watchOS 6.2, the sixth update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2 comes a month after the release of watchOS 6.1.3, a minor update.



watchOS 6.2 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌.

The watchOS 6.2 update introduces ‌Apple Watch‌ App Store support for in-app purchases, which lets developers create and sell ‌Apple Watch‌ apps that offer in-app purchase options and subscriptions. watchOS 6.2 also brings ECG support and irregular heart rhythm notifications to Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey, plus it fixes an issue that could interrupt music playback when switching from WiFi to Bluetooth connectivity.

During the testing period, code in iOS 13.4, the companion update to watchOS 6.2, had signs of a feature called "CarKey" that will let the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ be used in lieu of a car key to unlock NFC-cable vehicles. Based on the watchOS 6.2 release notes this feature is not included in the update, but it is at least in the works and perhaps coming soon.

Apple's full release notes for the watchOS 6.2 update are below:

watchOS 6.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

- Introduces in-app purchases for ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ apps

- Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity

- ECG app on ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

- Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/ For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

watchOS 6.2 could be one of the last major updates to the ‌watchOS 6‌ operating system as Apple begins to shift its focus to watchOS 7, which is in development ahead of a fall release. Apple is likely to preview watchOS 7 in June ahead of releasing it alongside new ‌Apple Watch‌ models later this year. Details on watchOS 7 can be found in our watchOS roundup.