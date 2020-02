Apple Releases watchOS 6.1.3 Update With Heart Rhythm Notification Bug Fix

Apple today released watchOS 6.1.3, the fifth update to the watchOS 6 operating system designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.1.3 comes three weeks after the release of watchOS 6.1.2 ‌‌‌‌‌watchOS 6‌‌‌‌‌.1.3 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.To install the new software, the ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.The watchOS 6.1.3 update includes important bug fixes, addressing an issue that could prevent the irregular heart rhythm notification feature from working properly for ‌Apple Watch‌ owners in Iceland.Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.5 for ‌Apple Watch‌ models not able to run ‌watchOS 6‌ due to the use of an older ‌iPhone‌.