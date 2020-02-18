In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Releases watchOS 6.1.3 Update With Heart Rhythm Notification Bug Fix
watchOS 6.1.3 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.
To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.
The watchOS 6.1.3 update includes important bug fixes, addressing an issue that could prevent the irregular heart rhythm notification feature from working properly for Apple Watch owners in Iceland.
Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.5 for Apple Watch models not able to run watchOS 6 due to the use of an older iPhone.
Strangely specific geographical bug
Yeah, can't really fault them for not catching this one during beta. ?
I approach updates incredibly skeptically, especially when the bug fixes aren't of interest
Because it's tied into a medical feature, it's very likely due to country-based gating to comply with regulatory requirements.
It would be a complete ? show of copyright infringement and hideous faces. No thanks
I'm still pining for custom watch faces. So exasperating - why can't we have that?
