Apple Releases watchOS 6.1.3 Update With Heart Rhythm Notification Bug Fix

Tuesday February 18, 2020 10:11 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released watchOS 6.1.3, the fifth update to the watchOS 6 operating system designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.1.3 comes three weeks after the release of watchOS 6.1.2.

‌‌‌‌‌watchOS 6‌‌‌‌‌.1.3 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.


To install the new software, the ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

The watchOS 6.1.3 update includes important bug fixes, addressing an issue that could prevent the irregular heart rhythm notification feature from working properly for ‌Apple Watch‌ owners in Iceland.

Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.5 for ‌Apple Watch‌ models not able to run ‌watchOS 6‌ due to the use of an older ‌iPhone‌.

thadoggfather
The watchOS 6.1.3 update includes important bug fixes, addressing an issue that could prevent the irregular heart rhythm notification feature from working properly for Apple Watch owners in Iceland.


Strangely specific geographical bug
Westside guy
Strangely specific geographical bug


Yeah, can't really fault them for not catching this one during beta. ?
Toratek
So.... an update for Bjork?
thadoggfather
no way I'm updating for this, 6.1.2 has been smooth on my series 4 paired with my XR on 13.3 and battery life is fine after turning off app background refresh and all the active Siri listening features

I approach updates incredibly skeptically, especially when the bug fixes aren't of interest
Mick-Mac
I'm still pining for custom watch faces. So exasperating - why can't we have that?
konqerror
Strangely specific geographical bug


Because it's tied into a medical feature, it's very likely due to country-based gating to comply with regulatory requirements.
iGeneo
I'm still pining for custom watch faces. So exasperating - why can't we have that?

It would be a complete ? show of copyright infringement and hideous faces. No thanks
