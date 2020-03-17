AltConf Alternative WWDC Event for Developers Canceled in 2020

AltConf, which is a popular alternative conference for developers that takes place at the same time as Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, has been canceled for 2020 following Apple's announcement that WWDC is set to be a digital only event.



AltConf is designed for developers who are unable to get a ticket to WWDC, and typically, there's an event in San Jose along with satellite events around the world.

AltConf organizer Rob Elkin yesterday announced the official cancelation of AltConf gatherings.

Much like many of our contemporaries, AltConf has been watching carefully the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the world, and assessing how this potentially affects the many worldwide AltConf events. Unfortunately, we've come to the conclusion that it would not be prudent or safe to put on any AltConf events in 2020. It's been a tough call to make, but the safety of our team, our attendees, and the public as a whole is our most important priority.

AltConf had planned to host events in San Jose, London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Lisbon, NYC, Tokyo, and São Paulo. None of the events will be made digital as AltConf is meant to be an in-person affair that's offered as an alternative to WWDC. With WWDC taking place in a digital capacity, everyone will have the same opportunities for attendance, networking, and learning what Apple has to offer in 2020.

According to Elkin, if there is a way to bring some of the satellite events to their cities in a safe way in 2020, that may happen, but for now, it's not the plan. There will, however, be AltConf events that will take place in 2021 alongside the WWDC 2021 event.