Deals: HomePod Returns to Lowest-Ever Price of $199.99 at Best Buy ($100 Off)

Best Buy has returned the HomePod to its Black Friday price of $199.99 this morning. You can get the HomePod at this price in both White and Space Gray , saving you $100 off the regular $299 price tag.This is the lowest price ever tracked for a brand new HomePod. We've tracked solid deals at retailers like OWC over the past few months, but as of yet we haven't seen the HomePod return to holiday discounts in 2020, until today.Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.