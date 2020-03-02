Deals: HomePod Returns to Lowest-Ever Price of $199.99 at Best Buy ($100 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is the lowest price ever tracked for a brand new HomePod. We've tracked solid deals at retailers like OWC over the past few months, but as of yet we haven't seen the HomePod return to holiday discounts in 2020, until today.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.