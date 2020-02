MacRumors is 20 Years Old Today

MacRumors.com registered on January 24, 2000

MacRumors as it appeared in May 2000

It's hard to believe, but today marks the 20th birthday of MacRumors, which was founded on February 24, 2000, with articles starting just a few days later.While longtime readers may be familiar with the site's origins, there are plenty of others who are unaware that it began as a hobby while our founder Arnold Kim was a medical student, and it remained a side project for over eight years until he decided to give up medicine to focus on MacRumors as a full-time career. That backstory and additional perspective were shared in a July 2008 New York Times article I officially joined MacRumors on January, 1, 2009, but I had served as a volunteer forum staff member and occasional writer for several years prior and had been a regular reader almost since the site's debut. Over that time, I saw MacRumors grow from a niche aggregator of news about a beloved company looking to raise itself from the dead to the behemoth it is today, riding the wave of one hit product after another with the iPod, iPhone iPad , and more.Through the years, we've added additional writers, editors, and other staff members, with the team now numbering roughly a dozen dedicated folks who live and breathe Apple news and rumors.We've covered plenty of major Apple news stories over the years, and here are just a few of the biggest ones:And don't forget about the MacRumors Buyer's Guide , which has been providing at-a-glance buying recommendations based on Apple's product release schedules for 17 years now It's been a long ride, and we certainly couldn't have done it without our loyal readers and forum members . For two decades now, MacRumors has been known for its active and passionate community that has itself reached nearly a million registered members and over 27 million forum posts. If you're not a member, we invite you to register for our forums and add your voice to our community.To all of you who have helped make MacRumors what it is today, thank you, and here's to another 20 years.