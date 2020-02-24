In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
MacRumors is 20 Years Old Today
While longtime readers may be familiar with the site's origins, there are plenty of others who are unaware that it began as a hobby while our founder Arnold Kim was a medical student, and it remained a side project for over eight years until he decided to give up medicine to focus on MacRumors as a full-time career. That backstory and additional perspective were shared in a July 2008 New York Times article.
I officially joined MacRumors on January, 1, 2009, but I had served as a volunteer forum staff member and occasional writer for several years prior and had been a regular reader almost since the site's debut. Over that time, I saw MacRumors grow from a niche aggregator of news about a beloved company looking to raise itself from the dead to the behemoth it is today, riding the wave of one hit product after another with the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and more.
Through the years, we've added additional writers, editors, and other staff members, with the team now numbering roughly a dozen dedicated folks who live and breathe Apple news and rumors.
We've covered plenty of major Apple news stories over the years, and here are just a few of the biggest ones:
- October 2001: Apple's New Thing (iPod)
- June 2003: PowerMac G5: World's Fastest Desktop Computer
- August 2004: New iMac G5 Announced
- June 2005: Macintosh Moving to Intel Processors
- January 2006: Apple Releases the MacBook Pro
- January 2007: Apple Announces the iPhone
- January 2008: Apple Announces MacBook Air
- January 2010: Apple Tablet Media Event: "Come See Our Latest Creation"
- April 2010: Apparent Next-Generation iPhone Gets a Thorough Hands-On
- October 2011: Steve Jobs Has Passed Away
- September 2014: Apple Announces Apple Watch, Available in Early 2015 From $349
- September 2016: Apple Debuts Wireless 'AirPods' With 5 Hours of Music Playback
It's been a long ride, and we certainly couldn't have done it without our loyal readers and forum members. For two decades now, MacRumors has been known for its active and passionate community that has itself reached nearly a million registered members and over 27 million forum posts. If you're not a member, we invite you to register for our forums and add your voice to our community.
To all of you who have helped make MacRumors what it is today, thank you, and here's to another 20 years.
Here’s to 20 more!
(haha, all seriousness though - congrats. 20 years went quick. Now I feel old.)
