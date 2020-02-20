In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
DigiTimes Continues to Suggest New Version of AirPods Pro Are Forthcoming
The story preview reads as follows:
USI likely to enter supply chain of AirPods Pro, sources sayPresumably, these "upcoming" AirPods Pro are the same model as the "AirPods Pro Lite" that the publication referred to earlier this month.
Taiwan-based Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), a unit of ASE Technology, is likely to obtain system-in-package (SiP) orders for the upcoming AirPods Pro, according to industry sources.
The earlier report claimed that "AirPods Pro Lite" will be an "entry-level version" of the AirPods Pro, but no features or specifications have been shared. The report added that production is unlikely to begin until at least the end of the second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in China.
All in all, details are slim right now. "AirPods Pro Lite" is somewhat of an oxymoron, as "Pro Lite" just sounds like regular AirPods, but it has been speculated that perhaps Apple will release a less expensive version of the AirPods Pro with the same design and sound quality but without noise cancellation.
Of course, it is worth noting that DigiTimes has a rather infamous reputation. While the industry publication has connections within Apple's supply chain, it has a mixed track record in relation to the company's exact plans and timing. For this reason, it is possible that the "AirPods Pro Lite" will simply be a third generation of regular AirPods or that the report is entirely inaccurate.
We'll update this post if there are any additional details shared in the full report, which should be published by tomorrow.
The ironic part of that post is that as much as I don’t like those types of outfits, TMZ often breaks the news long before the mainstream outlets.
any report that mentions Digitimes (i.e, TMZ), it's an instant skip in my book
AirPods lineup looks perfect as it is now, barring a potential over-ear model that could sell well (but cannibalize Beats).
