DigiTimes Continues to Suggest New Version of AirPods Pro Are Forthcoming

Thursday February 20, 2020 7:38 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Taiwanese publication DigiTimes provides its paying subscribers with a daily preview of stories that it plans to publish, and in today's edition, it continues to suggest that Apple is planning a new version of AirPods Pro.

The story preview reads as follows:
USI likely to enter supply chain of AirPods Pro, sources say
Taiwan-based Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), a unit of ASE Technology, is likely to obtain system-in-package (SiP) orders for the upcoming AirPods Pro, according to industry sources.
Presumably, these "upcoming" AirPods Pro are the same model as the "AirPods Pro Lite" that the publication referred to earlier this month.


The earlier report claimed that "AirPods Pro Lite" will be an "entry-level version" of the AirPods Pro, but no features or specifications have been shared. The report added that production is unlikely to begin until at least the end of the second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in China.

All in all, details are slim right now. "AirPods Pro Lite" is somewhat of an oxymoron, as "Pro Lite" just sounds like regular AirPods, but it has been speculated that perhaps Apple will release a less expensive version of the AirPods Pro with the same design and sound quality but without noise cancellation.

Of course, it is worth noting that DigiTimes has a rather infamous reputation. While the industry publication has connections within Apple's supply chain, it has a mixed track record in relation to the company's exact plans and timing. For this reason, it is possible that the "AirPods Pro Lite" will simply be a third generation of regular AirPods or that the report is entirely inaccurate.

We'll update this post if there are any additional details shared in the full report, which should be published by tomorrow.

Related Roundups: AirPods 2, AirPods Pro
Tag: AirPods Guide
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Neutral), AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
[ 16 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
AngerDanger
56 minutes ago at 07:45 am
As [USER=29900]@CarlJ[/USER] said, "lite" is a mistranslation of "light," as these AirPods will double as head-mounted flashlights.



Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
EugW
42 minutes ago at 08:00 am


any report that mentions Digitimes (i.e, TMZ), it's an instant skip in my book

The ironic part of that post is that as much as I don’t like those types of outfits, TMZ often breaks the news long before the mainstream outlets.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
djcerla
57 minutes ago at 07:44 am
Makes no sense to me. Much of the difference in sound quality comes from the Adaptive EQ that works in tandem with noise cancellation.

AirPods lineup looks perfect as it is now, barring a potential over-ear model that could sell well (but cannibalize Beats).
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]