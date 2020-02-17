Deals: Save Up to $150 on Apple's Latest 21.5-Inch and 27-Inch iMac Models

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
To start, you can get the 21.5-inch 4K iMac (3.6GHz quad-core, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive) for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off). If you're looking for the high-end 21.5-inch model, you can get this configuration (3.0GHz 6-core, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive) for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00 ($149 off). Best Buy is matching the price on this model as well.
For the larger-screened iMac, you can get the 27-inch 5K iMac (3.7GHz 6-core, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive) for $2,149.00, down from $2,299.00 ($150 off). This is another high-end model, representing the most expensive model of the 27-inch 5K iMac that you can buy from Apple, besides available upgrades to storage and processors.
