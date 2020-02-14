Deals: Low Prices Hit 13-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $300 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 13-inch MacBook Pro (1.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) for $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($199 off) on Amazon. This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for the model, and it's also being matched at Best Buy.
For the larger MacBook Pro, the 16-inch model (2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) is on sale for $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off) on Adorama. This is another lowest-ever price, and it's currently beating prices for the same model seen at Amazon and Best Buy.
