Deals: Get the Entry Level 27-Inch 1TB iMac From Early 2019 for $1,599 ($200 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $200 off, this is currently the best price for this model of the iMac available among the major Apple resellers online. You can also purchase the model on sale at B&H Photo, but the retailer does note that there is a limited supply of iMacs at this time.
While not as deeply discounted, there are a few other notable 2019 iMac sales happening this week. You can get the 21.5-inch 4K iMac (3.6GHz Quad-Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive) for $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 on Amazon. Additionally, the 21.5-inch 4K iMac (3.0GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive) is on sale for $1,414.95, down from $1,499.00 on B&H Photo.
Apple updated the iMac lineup in March 2019 after a two-year wait, introducing 8th and 9th-generation Coffee Lake processors and upgraded Radeon Pro Vega graphics options for major performance improvements over 2017 models. Apple says the 21.5-inch iMac is up to 60 percent faster than the previous-generation model, while the 27-inch iMac is up to 2.4 times faster.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.