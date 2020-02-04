Deals: Get the Entry Level 27-Inch 1TB iMac From Early 2019 for $1,599 ($200 Off)

Tuesday February 4, 2020 6:20 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon and B&H Photo have new sales on the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac from Early 2019, discounting a few models by up to $200. The centerpiece of the sale is the 27-inch 5K model with a 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 1TB Fusion Drive for $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $200 off, this is currently the best price for this model of the iMac available among the major Apple resellers online. You can also purchase the model on sale at B&H Photo, but the retailer does note that there is a limited supply of iMacs at this time.

While not as deeply discounted, there are a few other notable 2019 iMac sales happening this week. You can get the 21.5-inch 4K iMac (3.6GHz Quad-Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive) for $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 on Amazon. Additionally, the 21.5-inch 4K iMac (3.0GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive) is on sale for $1,414.95, down from $1,499.00 on B&H Photo.

Apple updated the iMac lineup in March 2019 after a two-year wait, introducing 8th and 9th-generation Coffee Lake processors and upgraded Radeon Pro Vega graphics options for major performance improvements over 2017 models. Apple says the 21.5-inch iMac is up to 60 percent faster than the previous-generation model, while the 27-inch iMac is up to 2.4 times faster.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
2 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Steve121178
54 minutes ago at 06:22 am
200 off? How generous for a machine that has an 8th gen CPU and a clunky mechanical 5400RPM HDD.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
zorinlynx
53 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Mechanical storage? No thanks.

iMacs are great machines, but they're glued shut and thus hard to service. Mechanical hard drives tend to fail. I don't want a component that tends to fail sealed in there.

Pure SSD is the only sensible option with iMacs. Reduce the number of moving parts as much as possible. Ever since my job moved to buying pure SSD iMacs the amount of machines we've had to send to servicing has dropped to nearly zero.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]