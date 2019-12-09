Deals Spotlight: B&H Photo Offers Low Prices on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac mini for Green Monday

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can find all of these sales in the lists below, and browse even more discounts at B&H Photo on the retailer's website. Given the limited run of the event, many of these deals are expected to expire either later tonight or sometime this week, so check out the discounts soon.
2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro
- 1.4GHz, 8GB, 128GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($200 off, lowest price)
- 1.4GHz, 8GB, 256GB - $1,279.00, down from $1,499.00 ($220 off)
- 2.4GHz, 8GB, 256GB - $1,599.00, down from $1,749.00 ($150 off)
- 2.4GHz, 8GB, 512GB - $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00 ($300 off, lowest price)
2019 13-Inch MacBook Air
- 1.6GHz, 8GB, 128GB - $899.99, down from $1,099.99 ($200 off, lowest price)
- 1.6GHz, 8GB, 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99 ($200 off, lowest price)
2018 Mac mini
- 3.6GHz, 8GB, 128GB - $679.00, down from $799.00 ($120 off, lowest price)
- 3.0GHz, 8GB, 256GB - $929.99, down from $1,099.99 ($170 off, lowest price)
2019 iMac
- 21.5-inch, 3.6GHz, 8GB, 1TB HDD - $1,124.95, down from $1,299.95 ($175 off)
- 21.5-inch, 3.0GHz, 8GB, 1TB FUS - $1,279.00, down from $1,499.00 ($220 off, lowest ever)
- 27-inch, 3.0GHz, 8GB, 1TB FUS - $1,549.00, down from $1,799.00 ($250 off)
- 27-inch, 3.1GHz, 8GB, 1TB FUS - $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00 ($250 off, lowest price)
- 27-inch, 3.7GHz, 8GB, 2TB FUS - $1,999 ($300 off, lowest price)