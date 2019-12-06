Apple Investigating 16-Inch MacBook Pro Popping Sound Issue, Fix Planned in Future Software Updates

Friday December 6, 2019 1:26 pm PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple is investigating a popping sound issue with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and plans to make a fix available in future software updates, the company has indicated in an internal document obtained by MacRumors.


The memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers reads as follows:
If a customer hears a popping sound when playback is stopped on their MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

When using Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, QuickTime Player, Music, Movies, or other applications to play audio, users may hear a pop come from the speakers after playback has ended. Apple is investigating the issue. A fix is planned in future software updates. Do not set up service, or replace the user's computer, as this is a software-related issue.
Shortly following the launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro last month, some customers began to voice concerns about the popping sound issue across the MacRumors forums, Apple Support Communities, Reddit, and elsewhere. The exact cause is unclear, but Apple confirms it is a software issue, not a hardware issue.


Apple seeded the fourth beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to developers for testing today. It is unclear when the fix will be implemented.

Avatar
Baymowe335
25 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
Hey Macrumors, how many were impacted?

No, this isn't the death of Apple or the MacBook.

It's also not a referendum of quality control at Apple.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
anaudiopro
14 minutes ago at 01:39 pm


Hey Macrumors, how many were impacted?

No, this isn't the death of Apple or the MacBook.

It's also not a referendum of quality control at Apple.

Oh boy... SMH. You might wanna do a LOT more research before rushing to the defense of Apple.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
anaudiopro
12 minutes ago at 01:41 pm


Apple releases a universally acclaimed new MacBook Pro with a huge battery, massive performance boost, radically improved keyboard, and surprise surprise, some people are still not happy.

You are joking right?! Do some research! It is a serious issue for pro audio/video people. SMH
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Andy-V
8 minutes ago at 01:45 pm


Apple releases a universally acclaimed new MacBook Pro with a huge battery, massive performance boost, radically improved keyboard, and surprise surprise, some people are still not happy.

Weird post. This is an issue with the new MacBook that people are experiencing. "It's got a good keyboard though" is not an excuse for a $3k pro laptop having audio issues. It's literally targeted at audio professionals.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Velin
24 minutes ago at 01:29 pm
I thought it simply was a function of the new speakers, what they call "force-cancelling woofers," and their bass response. Sounds like it will be an easy fix/solution.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mythlin
20 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
I took mine back, I was going to wait for a software fix but I have this exact same issue on a 2019 15" Core i9 machine and even on the latest version of Mojave, the issue is still present for me. I was very disappointed when I setup the 16" from scratch (not restoring any cloud or local data from the other machine) and experienced the same issue.
Rating: 1 Votes

