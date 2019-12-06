On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Investigating 16-Inch MacBook Pro Popping Sound Issue, Fix Planned in Future Software Updates
The memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers reads as follows:
If a customer hears a popping sound when playback is stopped on their MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)Shortly following the launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro last month, some customers began to voice concerns about the popping sound issue across the MacRumors forums, Apple Support Communities, Reddit, and elsewhere. The exact cause is unclear, but Apple confirms it is a software issue, not a hardware issue.
When using Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, QuickTime Player, Music, Movies, or other applications to play audio, users may hear a pop come from the speakers after playback has ended. Apple is investigating the issue. A fix is planned in future software updates. Do not set up service, or replace the user's computer, as this is a software-related issue.
Apple seeded the fourth beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to developers for testing today. It is unclear when the fix will be implemented.
No, this isn't the death of Apple or the MacBook.
It's also not a referendum of quality control at Apple.
Oh boy... SMH. You might wanna do a LOT more research before rushing to the defense of Apple.
Hey Macrumors, how many were impacted?
You are joking right?! Do some research! It is a serious issue for pro audio/video people. SMH
Apple releases a universally acclaimed new MacBook Pro with a huge battery, massive performance boost, radically improved keyboard, and surprise surprise, some people are still not happy.
Weird post. This is an issue with the new MacBook that people are experiencing. "It's got a good keyboard though" is not an excuse for a $3k pro laptop having audio issues. It's literally targeted at audio professionals.
Apple releases a universally acclaimed new MacBook Pro with a huge battery, massive performance boost, radically improved keyboard, and surprise surprise, some people are still not happy.
