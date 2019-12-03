On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Sony Smart TV Software Update Brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support to Select 2018 and 2019 Models
Earlier this year, Sony announced that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support would come to some of its mid-range and high-end smart TVs by way of a software update. This Android 9 Pie update makes good on that promise, and also includes Dolby Atmos support.
The update is available for the 2018 A9F and Z9F models as well as the 2019 A9G, Z9G, X950G, and X850G (55, 65, 75, 85-inch). TV tech site FlatpanelsHD notes that the 2018 A9F and Z9F models weren't listed as compatible models in Sony's original announcement, but they've since been included.
AirPlay 2 support will allow users to stream videos, music, photos, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, and Mac to compatible Sony smart TVs, complete with lock screen controls. HomeKit support will enable users to easily control the TVs using Siri voice commands or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
The software update is available in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. There's no word yet on the availability of the update in Europe and elsewhere, but presumably Sony plans to extend the staggered rollout beyond these regions.
To update the Android-based software, you need to press the HELP button on the remote control and select "System software update." If you don't see the update, enable the "Automatically check for update" option, and a notification will appear on your TV when the update is available.
Samsung, LG, and Vizio have also released AirPlay 2-enabled smart TVs this year. To check out MacRumors' hands-on with one of Vizio's compatible models, click here.