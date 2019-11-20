Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Apple Shares 2019 Holiday Gift Guide
The gift guide is designed to recommend Apple products for people to purchase for friends and family this holiday season. This year's version focuses on bright colors and eye-catching circular designs that resemble snowflakes or holiday ornaments.
The iPhone 11, the Apple Watch Series 5, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the AirPods Pro are Apple's top gift recommendations for 2019. Apple also highlights the iPad Pro, seventh-generation iPad, and Apple Pencil, along with the HomePod and a selection of Macs like the MacBook Air and the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.
A small selection of accessories are included in the guide, like the Beats Solo Pro, Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad, PopSockets PopGrip, DJI Mavic Mini, the DJI Osmo 3 Gimbal, and an Xbox Wireless Controller.
Apple also suggests App Store gift cards, which can be put towards Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple TV+, or Apple Music.
Along with releasing the new gift guide, Apple today also confirmed that its annual holiday return period is active. Purchases made between November 15, 2019 and December 25, 2019 can be returned until January 8, 2020 in most countries.
Apple is offering two-day shipping on all purchases, and later in December the company is likely to offer faster shipping options for last minute shoppers.