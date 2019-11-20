Apple Launches Extended Holiday Return Policy, Return Deadline Set for January 8, 2020

These dates apply to the United States and multiple other countries, but there are some countries where the return periods are different, so it's worth looking into if you plan to buy an Apple gift during the holidays.
In Spain, for example, Apple is allowing holiday returns until January 20, 2020 for items purchased between November 15, 2019 and January 6, 2020.
Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 15, 2019 and December 25, 2019, may be returned through January 8, 2020. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased. All purchases made after December 25, 2019, are subject to the Standard Return Policy.There are some items that are excluded from the return policy, such as Apple and App Store gift cards. Aside from that, most products can be returned, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more. Purchased devices can be opened and used prior to being returned, but they must be in their original packaging.
With holiday purchases, it's a good idea to hold on to a receipt when buying from Apple.com or an Apple retail store to make sure that your purchase falls within the timeframe of the extended holiday period.
Purchases made prior to November 15, 2019 or after December 25, 2019 will be subject to the standard 14 day return policy.