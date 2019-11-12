Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16-inch MacBook Pro Announcement Expected by Tomorrow
In another tweet, Gurman suggested the announcement will be made by Wednesday. The news would likely be shared in the form of a press release on the Apple Newsroom and would also likely coincide with early hands-on impressions of the 16-inch MacBook Pro from select media outlets and YouTube channels.
It’s this week - that’s imminent from two weeks ago.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 12, 2019
Only question remaining from multiple folks: is the announcement tomorrow (briefings day) or Wednesday (when review embargoes lift)? Also, 24 hours for a review seems like so little time, so I’d hope the stories are framed as “previews” or “first looks.”— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 11, 2019
9to5Mac recently reported that Apple appears to be holding private press briefings of some kind at its luxury loft mansion in New York City this week, likely to facilitate those 16-inch MacBook Pro first impressions. Multiple out-of-town tech reporters have tweeted that they are in or headed to New York City over the last few days.
Rumors suggest the 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature slimmer bezels around the display, a more reliable scissor switch keyboard, a standalone Touch ID sensor, and possibly a much-requested physical Esc key. Pricing is unknown, but would likely be higher than the $2,799 high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro.
For what it's worth, 15-inch MacBook Pro models with AMD Radeon Pro Vega graphics options became available to order on the Wednesday of this week a year ago, along with a (PRODUCT)RED version of the Apple Watch Sport Loop. Apple also launched its annual holiday gift guide on the same day.
After rampant rumors, supply chain clues, and leaked imagery from macOS Catalina, the 16-inch MacBook Pro might be 24 hours or less away.
I love that the stock image of the 16" is using a Tiger era wallpaper.
Tiger lake CPU confirmed! Run it on the frontpage.
please Apple, this would be great news, but im worried about that price will be too high
Oh, don't worry, it will be.
amazing to think these 'new' keyboards have been in circulation, and multiple revisions ultimately resulting in the same concerns there always was, since 2015 introduced with the now discontinued 12" MacBook.
I hope these new-new keyboards are rolled out on every new Mac moving forward, assuming they're 'all that' (and have more key travel). Time will tell though if they're worth being jealous of
I think Apple seems to intuitively forget a lot of people inherently like pressing buttons and feeling a click and physically interacting with their electronics to varying degrees.
