Deals: Save on Anker's Cables, Speakers, and New Midnight Green PowerCore Slim Portable Battery

Friday September 27, 2019 6:16 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Anker has a new crop of sales that are nearing their expiration dates, and you can find all of these notable discounts in the list that we've created below. This includes markdowns on wireless charging mats, Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, and more. Anker also recently announced the all-new PowerCore Slim portable battery in Midnight Green that matches Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models of the same color.

Anker Sale


Codes Needed
No Codes Needed
For the new PowerCore Slim, Anker's accessory is a 10,000 mAh portable charger with one USB-C Power Delivery port and one USB-A port. With 18W Power Delivery on the USB-C port, the PowerCore Slim supports fast charging on compatible iPhones, and can provide up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.


The Anker PowerCore Slim can be purchased for $31.99 with coupon code MIDGREEN, down from $39.99. You can purchase Anker's battery now, but it won't ship for a while and stock has a delivery date for mid-November.

