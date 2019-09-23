Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS 13 & watchOS 6 Now Available
Oprah's Book Club Launches on Apple Books, Apple TV+ Series Premieres November 1
Oprah's Book Club can be accessed in the Apple Books app under Book Store > Browse Sections on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Winfrey's first book selection is "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates, available for pre-order now on Apple Books in both e-book and audiobook formats ahead of its debut tomorrow.
For every Oprah's Book Club selection sold on Apple Books, Apple says it will make a contribution to the American Library Association to support local libraries and fund programs that give access to everyone.
Winfrey will interview the authors of her book club selections for a companion Apple TV+ series also named Oprah's Book Club. Winfrey will interview Coates for the first installment of the series, which premieres November 1, the day that Apple TV+ launches across iOS, macOS, tvOS, and the web.
Winfrey will interview the authors of her book club selections at various locations. Her conversation with Coates about "The Water Dancer" will be filmed in front of a live audience at Apple's Carnegie Library store in Washington, D.C. next month. A new episode will be available every two months.
Oprah Winfrey:
I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age. Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother's porch in Mississippi. I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you … I don't know what's better than that.Apple CEO Tim Cook:
Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched. It's our honor to provide a new platform for Oprah's Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading.Oprah's Book Club was first announced at Apple's services-focused event in March.