Deals Spotlight: Save 15% on $100 App Store and iTunes Gift Cards for a Limited Time

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with eBay. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

PayPal's Digital Gifts eBay storefront is back with aon Apple's App Store and iTunes gift cards today, offering the $100 iTunes gift card at a price of $85 for a limited time. This matches the 15 percent discount we've been tracking for most iTunes gift card sales and is the best currently available online this week.Like previous discounts, you'll need to have a PayPal account to see the savings and the gift card will be valid only on purchases made in the United States. The card is electronic, so once you place your order you'll get an email within a few hours with a code that you can use to fill up your Apple ID with the credit.iTunes gift cards are good for buying movies, TV shows, and books on Apple's digital storefronts, as well as paying for subscriptions like Apple Music, Netflix, and Hulu. These discounts on iTunes gift cards come around once every few weeks (and sometimes take longer to reemerge), so if you've been waiting for a sale you should head to eBay soon before the bargain ends.Our full Deals Roundup has all of the latest and greatest Apple-related discounts in one place.