Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Kuo Shares 2019 iPhone Expectations: 18W USB-C Charger for Higher-End Models, Bilateral Wireless Charging Might Not Happen
Much of what's included in the note, which was seen by MacRumors, covers predictions that we've previously heard many times, though Kuo offers up details on some rumors that were previously not confirmed, along with some new information on the potential bilateral wireless charging feature and the USB-C chargers we've heard about.
Here's a roundup of the information shared in the report:
- New iPhones won't support Apple Pencil.
- New iPhones will feature a Lightning connector, not a USB-C port.
- 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED models will ship with an 18W adapter with a USB-C connector.
- The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will continue to ship with a 5W power adapter with a USB-A connector.
- The new iPhones may not support two-way wireless charging after all "because the charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements."
- Design and notch of new iPhones to be unchanged. New colors expected (likely referring to the new colors for the XR).
- Triple-lens cameras for the 5.8 and 6.5-inch iPhones.
- All three iPhones will offer ultra-wideband support for improved indoor navigation and object tracking purposes.
On the other details included in the note, we've heard reports of Apple's plans to introduce 18W chargers for fast charging out of the box, but previous rumors didn't indicate that the chargers would be limited to the iPhone XS and XS Max successors.
Bilateral wireless charging, which would allow the iPhone to charge devices like the AirPods and the Apple Watch, has long been rumored. In fact, a recent report from Bloomberg suggested Apple is moving the Apple logo on the new iPhones from the top to the middle of the devices specifically for this feature, so two-way wireless charging may still be in the works.
Kuo says that he expects shipments of the new iPhone models will decline by 5 to 10 percent year over year to 65 to 70 million units because of a "lack of innovative selling points." iPhone shipments in 2019 still might reach 180 million units, though, thanks to "demand boosted by price-cut legacy iPhone models."
We don't have long to wait to see what's in store for the 2019 iPhone lineup. Apple's iPhone event will kick off at 10:00 a.m Pacific Time. MacRumors will be providing live coverage of the event both here on MacRumors.com and on the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Now I am extremely disappointed that half of the rumors aren’t going to make the cut for the 2019 iPhones. For shame, Apple
Apple is to shame because you wanted to believe rumors? I hope you're kidding. hint: this article is a rumor.
Now I am extremely disappointed that half of the rumors aren’t going to make the cut for the 2019 iPhones. For shame, ApplePeople should have known that 2020 will be the major upgrade. Anyone who thought 2019 was going to be big was setting themselves up for disappointment
Two-way charging doesn't seem to be a very efficient use of a mobile's battery. I remain skeptical of that feature, and I agree that Apple should lean towards the conservative with that feature, rather than shipping it "just because" the competition, namely Samsung, offers it.
Not that the iPhone sucks or Apple is doomed, it is just that I am content with my XR.
[ Read All Comments ]