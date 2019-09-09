New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Kuo Shares 2019 iPhone Expectations: 18W USB-C Charger for Higher-End Models, Bilateral Wireless Charging Might Not Happen

Monday September 9, 2019 4:27 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this afternoon sent out a note to investors recapping his expectations for Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup, which is set to be unveiled during tomorrow's September 10 event.

Much of what's included in the note, which was seen by MacRumors, covers predictions that we've previously heard many times, though Kuo offers up details on some rumors that were previously not confirmed, along with some new information on the potential bilateral wireless charging feature and the USB-C chargers we've heard about.


Here's a roundup of the information shared in the report:
  • New iPhones won't support Apple Pencil.
  • New iPhones will feature a Lightning connector, not a USB-C port.
  • 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED models will ship with an 18W adapter with a USB-C connector.
  • The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will continue to ship with a 5W power adapter with a USB-A connector.
  • The new iPhones may not support two-way wireless charging after all "because the charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements."
  • Design and notch of new iPhones to be unchanged. New colors expected (likely referring to the new colors for the XR).
  • Triple-lens cameras for the 5.8 and 6.5-inch iPhones.
  • All three iPhones will offer ultra-wideband support for improved indoor navigation and object tracking purposes.
Ultra-wideband support is perhaps one of the most interesting changes that's gotten limited coverage. It's a short-range, low-power radio technology that offers more precise indoor positioning than Bluetooth LE and WiFi, which suggests that Apple's rumored Tile-like Apple Tags for keeping track of lost objects will be more accurate than products from competitors.

On the other details included in the note, we've heard reports of Apple's plans to introduce 18W chargers for fast charging out of the box, but previous rumors didn't indicate that the chargers would be limited to the iPhone XS and XS Max successors.

Bilateral wireless charging, which would allow the iPhone to charge devices like the AirPods and the Apple Watch, has long been rumored. In fact, a recent report from Bloomberg suggested Apple is moving the Apple logo on the new iPhones from the top to the middle of the devices specifically for this feature, so two-way wireless charging may still be in the works.

Kuo says that he expects shipments of the new iPhone models will decline by 5 to 10 percent year over year to 65 to 70 million units because of a "lack of innovative selling points." iPhone shipments in 2019 still might reach 180 million units, though, thanks to "demand boosted by price-cut legacy iPhone models."

We don't have long to wait to see what's in store for the 2019 iPhone lineup. Apple's iPhone event will kick off at 10:00 a.m Pacific Time. MacRumors will be providing live coverage of the event both here on MacRumors.com and on the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

s15119
24 minutes ago at 04:29 pm

Now I am extremely disappointed that half of the rumors aren’t going to make the cut for the 2019 iPhones. For shame, Apple



Apple is to shame because you wanted to believe rumors? I hope you're kidding. hint: this article is a rumor.
dominiongamma
23 minutes ago at 04:30 pm

Now I am extremely disappointed that half of the rumors aren’t going to make the cut for the 2019 iPhones. For shame, Apple

People should have known that 2020 will be the major upgrade. Anyone who thought 2019 was going to be big was setting themselves up for disappointment
AyeKay15
25 minutes ago at 04:28 pm
Now I am extremely disappointed that half of the rumors aren’t going to make the cut for the 2019 iPhones. For shame, Apple
coolfactor
20 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
We've come a LONG way in a very short time! I think people forgot that just 12 years ago, the iPhone was first introduced and set a whole new bar for mobile technology.

Two-way charging doesn't seem to be a very efficient use of a mobile's battery. I remain skeptical of that feature, and I agree that Apple should lean towards the conservative with that feature, rather than shipping it "just because" the competition, namely Samsung, offers it.
iapplelove
11 minutes ago at 04:42 pm
I will keep my iPhone X, and get one next year.
jnice1121
22 minutes ago at 04:31 pm
Aww man...I hope they’re wrong about the two way charging being scrapped. It was actually the biggest thing making me wanna upgrade from my XR. I dunno if an extra camera will be enough. Maybe I’ll just have to wait till the 2020 iPhone comes out. ‍♂️
kungxpao
22 minutes ago at 04:31 pm
What is it with Apple and their issues with wireless charging?
farewelwilliams
23 minutes ago at 04:30 pm
no Apple Pencil support. i'm shocked /s
ondert
20 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
I'm ready, will see those "innovation only" things and laugh a lot probably. Hope I'll be wrong.
iDento
20 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
The only thing I was waiting for was two-ways wireless charging and that's so I can charge my Apple Watch and AirPods whenever I want. Says so much about my excitement for the new iPhones vs Apple Watch 5.

Not that the iPhone sucks or Apple is doomed, it is just that I am content with my XR.
