Eve Launches New 'Eve Extend' Bluetooth Range Extender

Eve Extend, a Bluetooth range extender designed for the Bluetooth-equipped Eve devices, is launching today. It's designed to connect to your Bluetooth Eve accessories to make them available across your WiFi network.
Eve Extend is able to connect to either a 2.4GHz or 5GHz WiFi network, and it can work with up to eight Eve accessories. More than one Eve Extend can be paired up to expand the reach of Eve products to all corners of the home. Eve Extend can be ordered from the Eve website for $50 starting today.
A European version of the Eve Light Switch, which replaces a traditional light switch and adds HomeKit connectivity, is launching in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands this fall. Eve Light Switch is priced at 99.95 euros and will be available on October 1.
Eve is debuting a new version of the Eve Thermo smart radiator valve, which features a clearer display, better touch controls with feedback, and a quieter motor. Eve Thermo will be available for 70 euros starting on September 16.
Eve is also working on the Eve Water Guard, a device that's designed to detect moisture and send alerts so you can address a leak as soon as it happens. Eve Water Guard comes with a 4.3 foot water sensing cable that extends its detection range beyond other HomeKit water detectors on the market.
Eve says that the Eve Water Guard will be launching in January 2020, with pricing and availability to be announced at a later date.