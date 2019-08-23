MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Signature 2.0 Backpack From Vessel

Vessel makes all kinds of backpacks, briefcases, and bags, but the Signature 2.0, as the name suggests, is one of the most popular and was even named one of the top laptop bags of the year by Forbes.
There's a main dual zip compartment that holds larger items, a large front exterior zip up pocket with an organizer for smaller items like your smartphone and headphones, and a padded compartment designed to fit a 15-inch laptop.
The laptop compartment also includes a slip pocket and internal mesh compartments, along with a velour-lined zippered pocket. At the side, there's an easy access vertical side pocket that's perfect for a phone, and there's yet another zip compartment at the bottom of the backpack.
Padded adjustable shoulder straps are included so it's comfortable to wear even when it's full, and with a mesh back panel, it can fit over the handle of a suitcase.
Vessel's Signature 2.0 backpack is made from a micro-suede synthetic leather, and it comes in a range of colors, including blue, black, carbon black, gray, and more. Vessel says that its synthetic leather is the best alternative to natural leather with a soft, smooth touch.
The synthetic leather is animal friendly, good for the environment, and able to hold up well over time because the structure is similar to genuine leather. As a bonus, the material is resistant to water, which is useful in poor weather.
